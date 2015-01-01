पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:2024 तक जिले के 11 प्रखंडों के हर घर काे पाइपलाइन से मिलेगा पानी

चाईबासा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसटी/एससी टोला अंतर्गत ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति में 11 प्रखंडों में कुल 505 योजना का कार्य प्रगति पर है

पीएचईडी (पेयजल व स्वच्छता विभाग) के कार्यपालक अभियंता संजय कुमार शर्मा ने साेशल मीडिया पर विभाग द्वारा संचालित योजनाओं की जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने बताया- केंद्र सरकार के जल-जीवन मिशन के तहत 2024 तक जिले के 11 प्रखंडों के सभी घरों में पाइप लाइन के जरिए जलापूर्ति का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

एसटी/एससी टोला अंतर्गत ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति में 11 प्रखंडों में कुल 505 योजना का कार्य प्रगति पर है। इसमें 474 योजना का काम पूरा हो चुका है, जिससे 4184 घरों को जोड़ने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

