चाईबासा:काेल्हान जंगल की सड़काें पर 29 बम प्लांट करने वाले माेछू दस्ते के दाे नक्सली गिरफ्तार

पुलिस की कार्रवाई10 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सीआरपीएफ के बम निराेधक दस्ते ने सड़क पर ही दाेनाें बम काे डिफ्यूज कर दिया।
  • छह महीने में लगभग 170 के करीब केन बम काेल्हान के जंगलाें से बरामद
  • दाे नक्सलियों की शिनाख्त पर मिले 15-15 किलाे के केन बम काे किया डिफ्यूज

काेल्हान वन प्रमंडल के जंगलाें में सक्रिय नक्सली नेता मोछू उर्फ मेहनत व सागेन अंगरिया के दस्ते के दाे सक्रिय नक्सलियों काे गोइलकेरा थाना क्षेत्र के सांगाजाटा गांव से पुलिस व सीआरपीएफ ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई कर गिरफ्तार किया है। दाेनाें गिरफ्तार नक्सलियों के नाम लाल सिंह अंगरिया (25), सांगाजाटा व शंकर अंगरिया (30), सांगाजाटा है।

दाेनाें नक्सली सदस्य तारोबडीपा से पहले ससंग टोला के पास कच्ची सड़क में सीरीज में 11 केन बम लगाने व कुरकुटिया से करीब दाे किमी आगे कंसुवा जाने वाली कच्ची सड़क में सीरीज में 18 आईईडी बम प्लांट करने में शामिल थे।

वहीं, दाेनाें ने गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस काे बताया कि बुरूहुण्डरू में गोइलकेरा से लाजोरा जाने वाली निर्माणाधीन पक्की सड़क से दो लगभग 15-15 किग्रा के दो सिलेंडर बम भी पुलिस के जवानाें काे मारने के लिए बिछाए गए हैं। इसके बाद सीआरपीएफ के बम निराेधक दस्ते ने सड़क पर ही दाेनाें बम काे डिफ्यूज कर दिया है।

एसपी अजय लिंडा ने बताया कि सर्च करने पर गिरफ्तार नक्सलियों के पास से बैनर, माओवादी संगठन के लिए लेवी वसूलने के लिए रसीद बुक, चिट्ठी भेजने के लिए लिफाफे इत्यादि बरामद हुए हैं। दाेनाें मोछू उर्फ मेहनत व सागेन अंगरिया के दस्ता के सक्रिय सदस्य के रूप में बम लगाने, पोस्टर बाजी करने, लेवी वसूलने, चिट्ठी पहुंचाने, दस्ता के लिए रसद सामग्री पहुंचाने, दस्ता के लिए नए सदस्य जोड़ने का काम करते थे। दाेनाें नक्सली काे पकड़ने के लिए सीआरपीएफ 60 बटालियन के कमांडेंट आनंद जेराई कमांडेंट, जिला पुलिस झारखंड जगुआर, काेबरा 209, सीआरपीएफ-60 बटालियन एवं बीडीडीएस की टीम ने ऑपरेशन चलाया था। दाेनाें की गिरफ्तारी पर गाेइकेला थाना में एफआई दर्ज की गई है। दाेनाें काे साेमवार काे जेल भेजा गया।

