पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल:एसआर रूंगटा ‘बी’ डिवीजन लीग में चक्रधरपुर क्रिकेट क्लब बना चैम्पियन

चाईबासा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए फ्रेंड्स क्लब की टीम ने निर्धारित 30 ओवरों में 2 विकेट के नुकसान पर 222 रन बनाए

पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वाधान में चल रहे एसआर रूंगटा ‘बी’ डिवीजन लीग के अंतर्गत आज खेले गए फाइनल मुकाबले में चक्रधरपुर क्रिकेट क्लब ने एक रोमांचक मैच में फ्रेंड्स क्लब को 4 विकेटों से पराजित कर चैंपियन बनने का गौरव प्राप्त किया। इसके साथ ही चक्रधरपुर क्रिकेट क्लब ने अगले साल ‘ए’ डिवीजन में खेलने की पात्रता हासिल कर ली है। बिरसा मुंडा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मैदान पर खेले गए आज के फाइनल मैच में टाॅस चक्रधरपुर क्रिकेट क्लब के कप्तान ने जीता और पहले क्षेत्ररक्षण करने का फैसला किया।

पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए फ्रेंड्स क्लब की टीम ने निर्धारित 30 ओवरों में 2 विकेट के नुकसान पर 222 रन बनाए। फ्रेंड्स क्लब की ओर से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए विमलेश नाग ने 13 चाैकों एवं 4 छक्कों की मदद से शानदार 93 रन बनाए। अन्य बल्लेबाजों में उद्घाटक बल्लेबाज अंकित सिंह राजपूत ने 5 चौकों एवं 4 छक्कों की मदद से नाबाद 89 रन, जबकि अंकित शर्मा ने 1 चाैका एवं 1 छक्का की मदद से नाबाद 19 बनाए। चक्रधरपुर क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए रोहित सिंह ने 34 रन देकर 1 विकेट एवं अविनाश सिंह ने 1 विकेट लिए।

आज से ‘ए’ डिवीजन लीग के मुकाबले

प. सिंहभूम जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वाधान में चल रहे एसआर रूंगटा बी डिविजन लीग के समाप्ति के बाद साेमवार से ए डिवीजन के मुकाबले प्रारम्भ होंगे। जिला क्रिकेट संघ के महासचिव असीम कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि इस बार- ए डिवीजन लीग में 5 टीम ही भाग ले रही हैं। साेमवार से प्रारम्भ होनेवाले ए डिवीजन लीग के सभी दस मैच बिरसा मुंडा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मैदान पर ही खेले जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें