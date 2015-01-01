पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वनाधिकार पट्‌टा:जिले के 10 गांवों के 500 परिवाराें काे 1000 एकड़ जमीन पर मिलेगा सामुदायिक वनपट्टा

चाईबासा3 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी अरवा राजकमल की अध्यक्षता में जिला स्तरीय वनाधिकार समिति की बैठक

डीसी अरवा राजकमल की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को जिला स्तरीय वनाधिकार समिति की बैठक हुई। इसमें वनपट्‌टा के लिए आए आवेदनों की समीक्षा की गई। पाया गया- पोड़ाहाट अनुमंडल से सबसे ज्यादा 442 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं, जबकि जगन्नाथपुर व सदर चाईबासा अनुमंडल से वनाधिकार पट्टा के आवेदन कम आए हैं।

सरकार के एक वर्ष पूरे होने पर दिया जाएगा वनपट्‌टा

डीसी ने कहा- जिले में वनाधिकार पाने के योग्य व्यक्ति को वर्तमान राज्य सरकार के 1 वर्ष का कार्यकाल पूर्ण होने पर नियमानुसार वनपट्टा दिया जाएगा। पोड़ाहाट अनुमंडल की ग्रामसभा से 431 व्यक्तिगत और 11 सामुदायिक वनाधिकार पट्टा के आवेदन मिले हैं। जांच में 10 सामुदायिक वनाधिकार पट्टा को स्वीकृति दी गई है। इसके तहत 400 हेक्टेयर यानि 1000 एकड़ से अधिक की वनभूमि पर 10 गांव के 500 से अधिक व्यक्ति या परिवार काे मालिकाना हक मिलेगा। वे प्रत्यक्ष एवं अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से वन भूमि पर आश्रित हैं। 431 व्यक्तिगत आवेदनों की जांच एसीएफ और संबंधित अंचलाधिकारी करेंगे। उनकी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर व्यक्तिगत वनाधिकार पट्टा दिया जाएगा।

