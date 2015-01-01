पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना माैजूद है, अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन:पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिले में हर 600 लोगों की जांच में मिल रहे कोरोना पॉजिटिव

चाईबासा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चक्रधरपुर में बिना हेलमेट के बाइक चालक को रोकते जवान।
  • त्याेहार के बाद ठंड में काेराेना संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका

काेराेना से भले प सिंहभूम काे राज्य के अन्य जिलाें से कम माैतें और संक्रमण हुईं हाे लेकिन हाॅट स्पाॅट बनने की संभावनाएं अब भी हैं। जिले में हर दिन काेराेना जांच चल रही है। इसमें हरेक 600 की जांच पर एक से दाे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मिल रहे हैं। ऐसाजिले के डीसी अरवा राजकमल कहते हैं। इसके बावजूद त्याेहाराें के बाद कड़ाके की ठंड है। त्याेहार के बाद बाहरी राज्याें से लाेग घराें काे लाैट रहे हैं। इस हाल में संक्रमण का दायरा बढ़ सकता है।

इस पर सतर्क रहना जरूरी है। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं निकला है, तब मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। इधर, काेराेना संक्रमण के बढ़ने की संभावना काे लेकर पुलिस ने साेमवार काे जिले भर में मास्क-वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। यह चेकिंग पहले के निर्देशों के आधार पर ही चल रहा है। डीसी ने कहा है कि सामाजिक दूरी और मास्क जरूरी है। आपदा अभी है, इस पर माेटर व्हीकल नियमों काे ताेड़ने पर जुर्माना लगेगा ही।

वहीं बिना मास्क मिलने पर पांच साै रुपये का जुर्माना लगेगा। चाईबासा के सरायकेला माेड़ पर वाहनाें की हेलमेट चेकिंग और मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। इसमें बिना मास्क वालाें काे जागरूक किया गया।

काेल्हान में सबसे बेहतर स्थिति प. सिंहभूम की

काेल्हान के तीन जिलाें में काेराेना काे लेकर सबसे बेहतर स्थिति प सिंहभृूम की है। सबसे ज्यादा पूर्वी सिंहभूम में 16591 पाॅजिटिव हैं, इसमें 223 अभी एक्टिव केस हैं। जबकि सरायकेला-खरसावां में 3546 संक्रमितों में 60 एक्टिव और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम में 4582 मरीजाें में 30 एक्टिव केस हैं।

इसलिए है संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा

  • अन्य राज्याें में काेराेना संक्रमण बढ़ा है।
  • बस स्टैंड, रेल स्टेशन बन सकते हैं हाॅट स्पॉट।
  • बाहरी राज्य से लाैटेंगे ताे संक्रमण का खतरा जिले में।

चक्रधरपुर में पवन चौक, चेक नाका व कुसुमकुंज मोड़ पर मास्क-हेलमेट जांच

सोमवार को चक्रधरपुर थाना पुलिस शहर के पवन चौक, चेक नाका व कुसुमकुंज मोड़ पर मास्क और हेलमेट जांच का अभियान चलाया। वहीं मास्क नहीं पहने वालों को जागरूक किया गया। लेकिन हेलमेट नहीं पहने लोगों का परिवहन विभाग चाईबासा की चालान काटा गया।

चेकिंग अभियान थाना प्रभारी प्रवीण कुमार के नेतृत्व में एसआई एवं सहायक पुलिस के जवानों द्वारा चलाया गया। जांच के दौरान बगैर हेलमेट पहनकर बाइक चलाने वालों का चालान काटा गया। थाना प्रभारी प्रवीण कुमार ने अपील करते हुए कहा कि वाहन चलाने समय हमेशा हेलमेट पहने, वाहन कागजात लेकर चले। वहीं कोरोना को देखते हुए मास्क भी जरूर लगाकर घर से निकलें।

इधर, मनोहरपुर और नोवामुंडी में मास्क और वाहन चेकिंग अभियान

मनाेहरपुर में बैंक, दुकान और राहगीराें काे चेताया, मास्क पहनने की अपील

मनोहरपुर|कोरोना के प्रकोप के बढ़ने की आशंका के मद्देनजर सोमवार को मनोहरपुर में पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से अभियान चलाया गया। इस मौके पर पुलिस प्रशासन ने शहर में घूम - घूमकर लोगों से मास्क पहनने की अपील की। साथ ही कुछ जगहों पर पुलिस ने मास्क पहनने को अति आवश्यक बताते हुए बगैर मास्क के चलनेवाले लोगों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की बात कही। पुलिस ने बैंक, दुकानों व अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क पहनने की अपील की। बैंक अधिकारियों से बगैर मास्क के आनेवाले ग्राहकों को बैंक के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं करने की बात कही।

नाेवामुंडी में डीवीसी चौक, एसबीआई के निकट मास्क-हेलमेट को लेकर चेताया

नोवामुंडी में एएस आई दशरथ हेम्ब्रम के नेतृत्व में डीवीसी चौक एवं भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के निकट मास्क, हेलमेट सहित वाहनों के कागजात,ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, इंश्योरेंस,एवं प्रेशर हॉर्न आदि की जांच की गई। बाइक एवं वाहन चालकों को कोविड 19 से बचाव को लेकर मुँह में हमेशा मास्क सिर में हेलमेट एवं वाहन से संबंधित सभी कागजात साथ रखने का सख्त चेतावनी दे कर छोड़ दिया गया। मुख्य सड़क पर वाहन जांच की खबर फैलते ही कई शातिर बाइक चालक मुख्य सड़क के बजाय शॉर्ट कट रास्ते से भागने में सफल रहे।

