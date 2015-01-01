पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क दुर्घटना:सेल माइंस में हुए हादसे की जांच की मांग, घायल बाेलेराे ड्राइवर कटक रेफर

चाईबासा/ गुआ5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 18 काे सेल के गुआ माइंस में हाइवा बाेलेरा की हुई थी टक्कर
  • सीआईएसएफ इंस्पेक्टर की हुई थी माैत, ड्राइवर है घायल

झारखंड मजदूर यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष राहुल आदित्य ने गुआ के सेल खदान में 18 नवंबर को हुई सड़क दुर्घटना मामले की जांच की मांग की है। सेल के जीएम काे पत्र लिख कर कहा है कि रात के तीन बजे खदान में सीआईएसएफ के गश्ती दल के वाहन की टक्कर हाइवा के साथ हुई थी। इसमें एक इंस्पेक्टर की माैत हाे गयी। इसी घटना में बाेलेराे का ड्राइवर गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गया था। डाइवर, राउरकेला के आइजीएच अस्पताल में भर्ती है।

वह जिंदगी और माैत से लड़ रहा है। मजदूर यूनियन ने मांग किया है कि गुआ लौह अयस्क खदान में भी कई सारे निजी वाहनों को ठेके में चलाया जा रहा है, दुर्घटना ग्रसित बोलेरो वाहन का ड्राइवर भी ठेके में कार्यरत था। इसलिये प्रबंधन उसके परिवार काे मदद करे, मुआवजा दे। वहीं पूरे मामले की जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई करें।

अन्यथा झारखण्ड मजदूर यूनियन प्रबंधन के विरूद्ध आन्दोलन के लिए बाध्य होगा। इधर, इस घटना की जानकारी झारखंड के पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री बड़कुंवर गागराई को मिलते ही अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ शुक्रवार को गुआ पहुंचे। तथा सेल के पदाधिकारियों से घटना की जानकारी ली। और सीआईएसएफ इंस्पेक्टर की मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त कर शोक जताया। इस दौरान प्रेस वार्ता कर कहा कि यह घटना बहुत ही निंदनीय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें