टास्क फोर्स की बैठक:अवैध खनन पर रोक के लिए जिला टास्क फाेर्स होगा मजबूत, सख्त कार्रवाई होगी

चाईबासा2 घंटे पहले
  • खनन विभाग के सचिव ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में दिए निर्देश

शाह ब्रदर्स खदान मामले व अवैध खनन काे लेकर चर्चा में आए पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिले पर अब खनन मंत्रालय झारखंड की कड़ी नजर है। पश्चिमी सिंहभूम में अवैध खनन के रोकथाम के लिए और सख्त कार्रवाई हाेगी। इसके लिए राज्य खनन विभाग के सचिव के. श्रीनिवासन ने टास्क फोर्स काे मजबूती से गठित कर कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया है। खनन विभाग के सचिव के.श्रीनिवासन शनिवार को खान विभाग के निदेशक शिवशंकर कुमार सिन्हा के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए पश्चिमी सिंहभूम के डीसी अरवा राजकमल, एसपी अजय लिंडा, जिला खनन पदाधिकारी निशांत व वन विभाग के अधिकारियों से मुखातिब हुए।

बैठक के बाद डीसी अरवा राजकमल ने बताया- राज्यस्तरीय टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में जिले में खान एवं भूतत्व विभाग, परिवहन, वन पर्यावरण एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग के पदाधिकारियों को संयुक्त रूप से काम करने को कहा गया है। जिले में अवैध खनन को रोकने के लिए जिलास्तरीय टास्क फोर्स द्वारा विभिन्न विभागों के बीच आपसी समन्वय स्थापित करने काे कहा गया है। जिलास्तरीय टास्क फोर्स को सशक्त एवं कारगर बनाने को लेकर आवश्यक उपायों के संबंध में उचित निर्देश भी मिला है।

