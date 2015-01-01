पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष, महासचिव व कोषाध्यक्ष सहित 4 पदों पर हाेगा चुनाव, संगठन के सदस्य करेंगे वोट

  • आदिवासी हाे समाज महासभा का अधिवेशन 28-29 नवंबर काे, तैयारी काे लेकर सदस्यों ने की बैठक
  • सरना धर्म कोड : आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान का रथ चक्रधरपुर पहुंचा

आदिवासी “हो” समाज महासभा के महाधिवेशन तैयारी काे लेकर समिति की बैठक देवेंद्र नाथ चम्पिया की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें 28-29 नवंबर को होने वाले महाधिवेशन को सफल संचालन के लिए विभिन्न तैयारी समितियों के तहत लोगों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गयी। इसके साथ ही मतदान के अधिकार पर विशेष चर्चा की गई। महाधिवेशन में महासभा के लिए अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष, महासचिव व कोषाध्यक्ष सहित चार पदों पर चुनाव होगा।

आदिवासी “हो” समाज महासभा की नियमावली एवं उपविधि के अनुसार आजीवन सदस्य, सदस्य व पूर्व में प्रस्तावित हो समाज के विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों से प्राधिकार पत्र सहित 5 लोगों को मतदान कराने के निर्णयों को संपुष्टि किया गया। हालांकि सदस्य, आजीवन सदस्य एवं विभिन्न हो समाज के सामाजिक संगठनों के लोगों को 200 रु. शुल्क सहित प्रतिनिधि बनना अनिवार्य होगा।

इसके साथ ही विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठन के लोगों को प्रतिनिधियों का अधिकृत पत्र भेजने की अपील की गई है। महासभा केंद्रीय समिति के पदाधिकारियों का चुनाव 29 नवंबर को होगा और इसके लिए चुनाव संचालन समिति का गठन कर दिया गया। इसमें मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी एवं सहायक चुनाव पदाधिकारी काे नियुक्त किया गया।

महाधिवेशन में शामिल होनेवाले लोगों की पहचान पत्र के रूप में रजिस्ट्रेशन के दौरान आधार कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड व अन्य सरकारी कागजात लाना जरूरी होगा। बैठक में महासचिव घनश्याम गागराई, रोयाराम चांपिया, केसी बिरूली, जयपाल सिरका, चैतन्य कुंकल, सुखलाल पुरती, रमेश चंद्र सिंह कुंटिया, बलभद्र मेलगंडी, संतोष पुरती, हरिशचंद्र सामड, दामु सुन्डी, शालिनी पूर्ति, हरिश चंद्र सिरका, शिवशंकर कालुन्डिया, बामिया बारी, शैलेन्द्र हेम्ब्रम आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

केंद्र सरकार 30 नबंवर तक सरना धर्म कोड लागू करने की घोषणा करे नहीं तो 6 दिसंबर को होगा रेल चक्का जाम : आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान

सरना धर्म कोड की मान्यता को लेकर आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान (एएसए) के रथ को चक्रधरपुर शहर के पोटका संथाल बस्ती में स्वागत किया गया। रथ का स्वागत देश प्रगणा छोटो मुर्मू ने की। इसके बाद एक सभा का भी आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष कविराज मुर्मू एवं कोल्हान अध्यक्ष प्रेमशीलाल मुर्मू उपस्थित थे। संबोधित करते हुए केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष कविराज मुर्मू ने कहा कि 15 नवंबर से एक सप्ताह के लिए 5 प्रदेशों के 12 जोन में आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान द्वारा रथ निकाली गयी है।

जिसके तहत 5 प्रमुख मुद्दे सरना धर्म कोड, झारखंडी डोमिसाइल, झारखंड में संथाली प्रथम राजभाषा, असम-अंडमान के झारखंडी आदिवासी को एसटी का दर्जा देना, वीर शहीदों सिदो मुर्मू, बिरसा मुंडा के वंशजों के लिये 2 ट्रस्ट का गठन के लिए 5 प्रदेशों में जनांदोलन, पुतला दहन किया जा रहा है।

वहीं कोल्हान अध्यक्ष प्रेमशीला मुर्मू ने कहा कि केंद्र से सरना धर्म कोड की मान्यता को लेकर आदिवासी सेंगल अभियान द्वारा पांच राज्यों में एक सौ से अधिक रथ निकाली गयी है। आनंदपुर प्रखंड के मुक्ति गांव से रथ का प्रारंभ करते हुए आनंदपुर, मनोहरपुर, छोटानागरा, गोइलकेरा, सोनुवा प्रखंड में प्रमाण कराया गया।

जिसके बाद चक्रधरपुर पहुंचने के साथ ही पोटका में रथ का स्वागत किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि 30 नवंबर तक सरना धर्म कोड पर केंद्र सरकार लागू करने को घोषणा नहीं करती है, तो 6 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रव्यापी रेल-रोड चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। मौके पर राजनाथ हेंब्रम, देवला माझी, धनंजय हेंब्रम, कान्हू राम टुडू, श्रीसिंह मार्डी, कृष्णचंद्र मुर्मू, चितो मुर्मू अादि मौजूद थे।

