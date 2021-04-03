पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्सल ट्रेन:चालक को पकड़ने आए वनकर्मी चढ़े रेल पुलिस के हत्थे, 40 मिनट तक कार्यालय में रोक कर रखा

मनोहरपुर3 घंटे पहले
चीफ लोको इंस्पेक्टर को पकड़ते वनकर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
चीफ लोको इंस्पेक्टर को पकड़ते वनकर्मी।
  • तेज रफ्तार पार्सल ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर झारखंड-ओडिशा सीमाने पर दो मादा हाथियों की मौत का मामला, एक की उम्र 14 और दूसरी की पांच साल

गुरुवार की सुबह करीबन 8:30 बजे से ओडिशा के बिश्रा रेंज के फॉरेस्टर खेतिभूषण महतो, फॉरेस्ट गार्ड शंकर सुना, स्क्वायड टीम के रोबिन प्रधान व अन्य सदस्य मनोहरपुर रेलवे स्टेशन की प्लेटफॉर्म संख्या 2 पर पार्सल ट्रेन के चालक दल के पायलट के. गोपाल आदि को पकड़ने को आए थे। जब पत्रकारों ने उनसे पूछा तो, उन्होंने कहा- मामला सीक्रेट है।

बाद में हाथियों को मौत के घाट उतारने वाली पार्सल ट्रेन ( एनएमजी/ सीएस जी मिलेनियम) सुबह 9 बजे प्लेटफॉर्म संख्या 3 पर रुकी। इसके चंद मिनट बाद ट्रेन आगे की ओर सरकने लगी। फिर कुछ दूर जाकर जब ट्रेन रुकी तो उससे उतरकर चीफ लोको इंस्पेक्टर पी के राव स्टेशन कार्यालय की तरफ़ जाने लगे। तभी वनकर्मी पहुंचे और राव से पूछताछ कर उन्हें पकड़ना चाहा।

राव ने उन्हें समझाया कि हादसे के वक्त वे ट्रेन पर नहीं थे। परंतु वनकर्मी माने नहीं और उन्हें पकड़ने लगे। इस दौरान धक्का-मुक्की भी हुई। तब तक स्टेशन अधीक्षक शैलेन्द्र कुमार और पटरी पर ड्यूटी कर रहे रेलकर्मी भी मौके पर आ गए और वनकर्मियों की इस कार्यशैली का विरोध करने लगे।

राव आगे बढ़ते चले गए और वनकर्मी उन्हें पकड़ने के लिए भी कोशिश करते रहे। तब तक एक रेल इंजन प्लेटफॉर्म संख्या 1 पर रुकी। राव उसमें चढ़ना चाहा पर वनकर्मियों ने उन्हें चढ़ने से रोकना चाहा। तब तक आरपीएफ व जीआरपी के अधिकारी व जवान भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। इसके बाद रेल अधिकारियों ने खेतिभूषण, सुना व रोबिन को अपने कब्जे में लेते हुए आरपीएफ थाना ले आए।

इस दौरान अधिकारियों ने वनकर्मियों से विभागीय प्रक्रिया के दस्तावेज भी मांगे। परंतु वनकर्मी तत्काल प्रस्तुत नहीं कर सके। इधर, थाना में इनसे काफी देर तक पूछताछ की। बाद में एसीएफ दिलीप साहू के आने के बाद इन्हें करीबन सवा दस बजे छोड़ा गया।

हाथियों से टक्कर के बाद पार्सल ट्रेन भी हुई डिरेल

इधर, हाथियों को टक्कर मारने के बाद पार्सल ट्रेन भी डिरेल हुई थी। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना के बाद पार्सल ट्रेन के इंजन के बाद वाली बोगी किमी संख्या 388/14-12 के पास डिरेल हो गई थी। डिरेल होने से किसी रेलकर्मी को नुकसान नहीं हुआ है।

घटना के बाद अप व डाउन पटरी पर आवागमन बाधित हो गया था। बाद में रेलवे के आला अधिकारियों व रेलकर्मियों की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। जबकि पार्सल ट्रेन की आधी बोगियों को भालुलता और आधी बोगियों को मनोहरपुर लाया गया। वहीं पार्सल ट्रेन के इंजन में कई जगहों पर मांस के लोथड़े फंसे हुए थे।

सबसे पहले पोसैता के पास मारे गए थे 5 हाथी: साल 2001-02 में पोसैता के पास अहमदाबाद-हावड़ा एक्स. व एक मालगाड़ी की चपेट में आने से एक पखवाड़े में कुल 5 हाथी मारे गए थे। इसके बाद मनोहरपुर के घाघरा के पास से लेकर पोसैता तक रेलवे व वन विभाग की ओर से लोहे की बाड़ रेल पटरियों के पास लगाई गई। दो साल पहले महिपानी के पास ही रेलवे के एक गड्ढे में हाथी के एक बच्चे की गिरने से मौत हो गई थी।

बुधवार शाम को घटनास्थल के आसपास विचरण कर रहा था 15 हाथियों का झुंड

एसीएफ दिलीप साहू, वनकर्मियों व अन्य स्रोतों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक करीबन 15 हाथियों का झुंड विगत एक माह से सारंडा से सटे महिपानी व आसपास के इलाकों में विचरण कर रहा था। बुधवार शाम को यह दल महिपानी के पास रेल व सड़क मार्ग के बिल्कुल करीब आ गया था। झुंड के मनोहरपुर- राउरकेला मार्ग के बिल्कुल करीब आने के चलते शाम 7 बजे काफी देर तक सड़क मार्ग भी अवरुद्ध हो गया था।

इधर इस झुंड पर शाम से ही बिश्रा वन प्रक्षेत्र के एक फॉरेस्टर, 2 फॉरेस्ट गार्ड, स्क्वायड टीम के 30 सदस्य और आसपास के ग्रामीणों का जत्था इस झुंड पर नजर रखे हुए थे। परंतु इसके बावजूद अनहोनी हो ही गई।

रात सवा एक बजे 6 और 9 की संख्या में बंटकर यह झुंड पोल संख्या - 388/16 और 388/22 के बीच से होकर डाउन रेल पटरी पार करने लगे। आगे चल रहे 6 सदस्यों वाले दल में से 3 पटरी पार कर गए। तब तक ट्रेन हाथियों के करीब आ गया। यह देख झुंड का एक हाथी पीछे हट गया और दो ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर मारे गए।

अधिकारियों के बोल

चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के एआरएम ने विभाग को कहा था कि ट्रेन के चालक को अगले स्टेशन पर सरेंडर करवा देंगे, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। ट्रेन के चालक मनोहरपुर से पहले रिलीव हो गए। जबकि मनोहरपुर में वनकर्मियों की गलतफहमी की वजह से यह वाकया हो गया। वहीं रेलवे को घटनास्थल वाली रूट में ट्रेनों की रफ्तार धीमी करने को पूर्व में कहा जा चुका है। इसके बावजूद हाथियों के विचरण वाले इलाके में ट्रेनों की रफ्तार कम नहीं हुई है। सारे मामलों की जांच के बाद आगे विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-दिलीप साहू, एसीएफ, राउरकेला

ओडिशा के वनकर्मी बिना किसी दस्तावेज या पूर्व सूचना के मनोहपुर स्टेशन पर पार्सल ट्रेन के चालक दल को पकड़ने आ गए थे। इस दौरान ट्रेन के चीफ लोको इंस्पेक्टर को पकड़ना चाहा। इस दौरान जबरदस्ती करने लगे थे। लिहाजा रेलकर्मियों के अलावा आरपीएफ़ और जीआरपी द्वारा मामले में हस्तक्षेप कर उन्हें आरपीएफ थाना लाया गया।
-शैलेंद्र कुमार, स्टेशन अधीक्षक, मनोहरपुर

​​​​​​​रेल पटरियों पर ट्रेनों की चपेट में आने से हाथियों की हो रही मौतों को रोकने के लिए जल्द ही वन विभाग व रेल प्रशासन के आला अधिकारियों की बैठक कराने को लेकर विचार चल रहा है। लुप्तप्राय होते जा रहे हाथियों की मौत देश के लिए बड़ी क्षति है। इसलिए इस पर रोक लगाने के लिए रेल प्रशासन व वन विभाग की ओर से संयुक्त रूप से कार्रवाई की जरूरत है।
-प्रजेश जेना, प्रशिक्षु आईएफएस, सारंडा।

