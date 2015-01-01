पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसआर रूंगटा ‘बी’ डिवीजन लीग:फ्रेंड्स क्लब चाईबासा ने लक्ष्मण गिलुवा क्रिकेट क्लब को 6 विकेटों से हराया

चाईबासा3 घंटे पहले
  • सीसीसी चक्रधरपुर का मुकाबला लट्टू उरांव क्रिकेट से आज
  • फ्रेंड्स क्लब चाईबासा की ओर से ओपनर अंकित ने बनाए 40 रन

पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वाधान में चल रहे एसआर रूंगटा बी. डिवीजन लीग के अंतर्गत रविवार काे फ्रेंड्स क्लब चाईबासा की टीम ने एक एकतरफा मुकाबला में लक्ष्मण गिलुवा क्रिकेट क्लब चक्रधरपुर की टीम को 6 विकेटों से पराजित कर पूरे चार अंक अर्जित किए। स्थानीय बिरसा मुड़ा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मैदान पर खेले गए मैच में टाॅस फ्रेंड्स क्लब के कप्तान ने जीता और पहले क्षेत्ररक्षण करने का फैसला किया।

पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लक्ष्मण गिलुवा क्रिकेट क्लब की पूरी टीम 23.4 ओवरों में 108 रन बनाए। लक्ष्मण गिलुवा क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर बल्लेबाजी करते हुए सुमीत शर्मा ने 3 चाैकों की मदद से सर्वाधिक 26 रन बनाए। अन्य बल्लेबाजों में अंकित मिश्रा ने 4 चैकों की मदद से 19 रन, अजय प्रधान ने 4 चाैकों की मदद से 16 रन जबकि सौरभ कुमार ने 1 छक्का की मदद से 15 रनों का योगदान दिया।

फ्रेंड्स क्लब की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए मो0 आमीर ने 14 रन देकर 4 महत्वपूर्ण विकेट लिए जबकि बीर सिंह बानरा ने 16 रन देकर 2 विकेट, अनमोल चाैबे ने 30 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए। आदित्य सिंह एवं विजय साहनी को एक-एक विकेट मिला।

12.4 ओवराें में जीता मैच
जीत के लिए 30 ओवरों में 109 रनों का पीछा करने उतरी फ्रेंड्स क्लब की टीम ने 12.4 ओवरों में 4 विकेट खोकर 114 रन बनाए और लक्ष्य को अासानी से प्राप्त कर लिया। इस टीम की ओर से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए उद्घाटक बल्लेबाज अंकित सिंह ने 4 चाैकों एवं 2 छक्कों की मदद से सर्वाधिक 40 रन बनाए।

अन्य बल्लेबाजो में विजय साहनी ने 4 चाैकों एवं 2 छक्कों की मदद से नाबाद 35 रन जबकि अंकित शर्मा ने 3 चाैकों की मदद से 13 रन बनाए। लक्ष्मण गिलुवा क्रिकेट क्लब ओर से हर्ष मोदक ने 26 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए जबकि विवेक चाैरसिया एवं नरेन्द्र महाली को एक-एक विकेट मिला। साेमवार काे सीसीसी चक्रधरपुर का मुकाबला लट्टू उरांव क्रिकेट क्लब से होगा।

5000 खेल मैदान स्थापित करने का लक्ष्य: झामुमो

सरना क्लब कावासाई द्वारा आयोजित फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल समारोह का आयोजन रविवार को किया गया। जिसमें प्रतियोगिता में विजेता रही टीमों को सम्मानित किया गया। फाइनल खेल में प्रथम पुरस्कार टांगराई एफसी को 7 हजार, द्वितीय पुरस्कार लव गुरु को 6 हजार, तृतीय पुरस्कार दाड़िमा को 4 हजार एवं चतुर्थ पुरस्कार ड्रीम इलेवन को 3 हजार रुपये प्रदान किया गया| इस अवसर पर संदीप बोयपाई, पवन कुमार तिरिया, मंगल सिंह सिरका, घनश्याम सिरका, धीरेंद्र कुमार सिरका, सोनाराम चाम्पिया, पिंटू जारिका, सुरेश गोप, जगदीश गोप, जुगदू सिरका, छोटा सिरका सरना कल्ब के पदाधिकारी, सदस्यों सहित काफी संख्या में खेल प्रेमी उपस्थित थे|

झामुमो जिला कोषाध्यक्ष ने खिलाड़ियों का बढ़ाया हौसला
फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल समारोह में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में झामुमो जिला कोषाध्यक्ष सह सुनील सिरका ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि हेमंत सरकार ने ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के माध्यम से विगत 4 मई 2020 को पोटो हो खेल विकास योजना लॉन्च की थी। इसका उद्देश्य खेल को बढ़ावा देना है, साथ ही प्रवासी मजदूरों को रोजगार प्रदान कर आजीविका चलाने में मदद करना एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र का अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूत करना है।

उन्होंने कहा कि हेमंत सरकार ने झारखंड में 5000 खेल मैदान स्थापित करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इस योजना में खिलाड़ी युवा एवं युवतियों को खेल के लिए आवश्यक सामग्री भी उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी एवं योजना के माध्यम से खेल के प्रति लोगों की प्रतिभा को तराशा जाएगा। युवा व्यवसायी मनोज पटेल ने भी खिलाड़ियों को संबोधित किया।

