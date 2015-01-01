पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:20 एकड़ में दाे दिन तक लगता था गोशाला मेला, 120 साल में पहली बार सिर्फ गो पूजा

चाईबासा3 घंटे पहले
  • संक्रमण न फैले इसलिए गोपाष्टमी पूजा के दिन चाईबासा में सिर्फ गो पूजन और नगर गो भ्रमण
  • 1901 से चाईबासा गोशाला में लग रहा मेला इस बार किया गया स्थगित

आजादी से पहले 1901 से आयाेजित हाेनेवाला चाईबासा गोशाला का गोशाला मेला पहली बार काेराेना के कारण 120 साल में पहली बार नहीं लगा। बता दें दाे दिनाें तक 20 एकड़ के विशाल मैदान में मेला लगता है। लेकिन इस बार मैदान और आने जानेवाली सड़क पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। वहीं मेला नहीं लगने के बावजूद गोपाष्टमी पूजा काे लेकर लाेग गोशाला परिसर में गो पूजन किया। जानकारी के अनुसार, चाईबासा गौशाला कमेटी ने गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर सुबह 9 बजे स्थानीय अग्रवाल धर्मशाला से गो पूजन और नगर गो भ्रमण का आयोजन किया। इधर, दूर-दूराज से लाेग मेले लगने की आशा में मेला स्थल पर पहुंचे थे। लेकिन मायूस हाेकर लाैट गए। इस दाैरान गोशाला कमेटी की ओर से भी सामान्य पूजा पाठ किया गया। माैके पर देर शाम काे गोशाला में गायाें के दर्शन काे भी परिवार संग पहुंचे थे। रविवार काे चाईबासा गौशाला के सचिव उद्योगपति बनवारी लाल नेवटिया ने गौ पूजन कर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। उन्होंने कहा कि चाईबासा गौशाला 120 साल पुरानी अपनी परंपरा को निर्वाह करता रहा है।

गो भ्रमण में उद्योगपति व आम लाेगाें ने की आराधना

इधर, शहर में गो भ्रमण के दौरान शहर के प्रसिद्ध उद्योगपति मुकुंद लाल रूंगटा ने अपने आवास के बाहर गो पूजन किया। यह शोभायात्रा शहर के विभिन्न मार्गों से होती हुई अपराह्न 1:30 बजे समाप्त हुई। गौ भ्रमण के अलावा पूजन से वंचित रह गए बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने गौशाला पहुंचकर गौ पूजा किया।

गौ भ्रमण एवं अन्य कार्यक्रमों में सक्रिय रूप से भाग लेने वालों में संयुक्त सचिव राधेश्याम अग्रवाल, ललित शर्मा, कोषाध्यक्ष सिद्ध गोपाल गोयल, सह कोषाध्यक्ष मधुसूदन अग्रवाल, कार्यकारिणी सदस्य नितिन प्रकाश, विकास चंद्र मिश्र, किशन खेरवाल, बाबूलाल विजयवर्गी, दिलीप अग्रवाल, जयप्रकाश मूंधड़ा, विकास गोयल, गोविंद खेतान, राकेश पोद्दार, संजय चौबे, इंदौर पसारी, पंकज चिरानिया, दिलीप शर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे।

भगवान श्रीकृष्ण... से जुड़ी लीलाओं के कारण आस्था
गोशाला में शाम काे महिलाओं ने गौ माता की पूजा अर्चना की। इस अवसर पर गाय और बछड़े को स्नान करा कर उनका श्रृंगार किया गया था। उनकी आरती उतारी गयी। मान्यताओं के अनुसार, गोपाष्टमी के दिन की सारी कथाएं भगवान कृष्ण की लीलाओं से जुड़ी हुई है। कहा जाता है कि द्वापर में बाल कृष्ण ने इसी दिन से ही अपनी गायों को चराने का काम शुरू किया था। जब भगवान कृष्ण ने गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी तर्जनी पर उठा कर ब्रजवासियों को इंद्र के कोप से बचाया था, तो सात दिन बाद गोपाष्टमी को ही इंद्र ने अपनी हार स्वीकार कर कृष्ण से क्षमा मांगी थी।

इसी 20 एकड़... के मैदान में लगता है मेला, लेकिन इस बार सन्नाटा

गोशाला 53 एकड़ में है फैला...गौशाला के सचिव बनवारी लाल नेवटिया ने कहा-सबों के लिए अपने घर में गाय रखना संभव नहीं है, इसलिए 120 साल पहले इस गौशाला की नींव हमारे पूर्वजों ने रखा थी। तब से गौशाला यहां के लोगों को शुद्ध दूध उपलब्ध करा रही है। वर्तमान समय में गौशाला में कुल 388 गौ वंश हैं, जिनमें 92 दुधारु गाय से 400 लीटर दूध प्राप्त होता है।

चाईबासा गौशाला 53 एकड़ भूखंड पर अवस्थित है, ये भी एक इतिहास है कि चाईबासा का गोशाला मेला नहीं लगा? ये बातें मंगल लागुरी ने बिल्कुल चौंकते हुए संवाददाता से कहीं। दरअसल सवाल उसे ये किया गया था कि ये ताे ऐतिहासिक मेला है, नहीं लगा। तब उसने उल्टा दाेहरा दिया कि ये भी इतिहास है।

