पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेराेना से अब भी डराे:काेराेना यहां कंट्राेल में राज्य के 19 जिलाें में से बेहतर प. सिंहभूूम

चाईबासा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चाईबासा में बेख़ौफ़ पब्लिक
  • काेराेना मरीजाें के मामले में प सिंहभूम की स्थिति बेहतर, इसके बावजूद बाजाराें में उमड़ रही भीड़
  • सुखद: काेराेना मरीजाें का ग्राेथ रेट 0.10 फीसदी और रिकवरी रेट 98.4 फीसदी

काेराेना संक्रमण में कमी के मामले में प सिंहभूम राज्य के अन्य 19 जिलाें से बेहतर पोजिशन में हैं। फिलहाल प सिंहभूम जिले में 37 मरीज हैं। जबकि इस जिले से भी बेहतर स्थिति में गिरीडीह 19, लातेहार 24, गाेड्डा 26 में 32 मरीज लेकर सबसे निचले पायदान में हैं। वहीं रांची जिले में सबसे ज्यादा 974 मरीज हैं। दूसरे स्थान पर मरीज बढ़ाेतरी के मामले में पूर्वी सिंहभूम में 535 और धनबाद में 231 हैं।

इधर, प सिंहभूम में अब तक 4471 लोग कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके हैं। मरने वालों की संख्या इस जिले में मात्र 37 है। अब प्रतिदिन जिले भर में एक-दो मामले ही आ रहे हैं। जिले में कोरोना बढ़ोत्तरी दर भी घटकर मात्र 0.10 प्रतिशत, जबकि रिकवरी दर 98.4 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गयी है। वहीं मृत्यु दर भी घटकर 0.8 प्रतिशत पहुंची गयी है, जो कि पहले की तुलना में नगण्य मात्र है।

प सिंहभूम जिले में 37 मरीज, जबकि इस जिले से भी बेहतर स्थिति में गिरीडीह में 19 केस

हाट बाजाराें में डर नहीं, ये ओवरकाॅन्फिडेंस भी ठीक नहीं

लाॅकडाउन में छूट मिलने के बाद जनता कोरोना के डर से पूरी तरह बेखौफ हो चुकी है। इसका उदाहरण देखने को मिल रहा है साप्ताहिक हाट-बाजारों में। मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय चाईबासा में लगने वाला जिला का सबसे बड़े हाट मंगला हाट में ग्रामीणों की भीड़ इस कदर देखने को मिल रही है, मानो कोरोना का डर अब किसी को रहा ही नहीं।

कोल्हान प्रमंडल में सबसे खराब हाल पूर्वी सिंहभूम का

कोल्हान प्रमंडल के तीनों जिलों की तुलना में पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति सबसे बेहतर है। पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला में अब मात्र 37 कोरोना संक्रमित रह गये हैं, जबकि पूर्वी सिंहभूम में अब भी 535 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण से जूझ रहे हैं। जाे सबसे खराब हाल है। इसी तरह सरायकेला-खरसावां जिला में भी वर्तमान में कुल 118 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हैं।

कोरोना से हुए मौत के मामले में भी पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला का आंकड़ा सुखद है। जिले में अब तक मात्र 37 मौत कोरोना से हुई है। वहीं पूर्वी सिंहभूम में अब तक 345 लोगों की जाने चली गयी है। सरायकेला-खरसावां जिला में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 11 है।

झारखंड और प सिंहभूम में तुलना

राज्य और अपने जिले के काेराेना आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला अन्य जिलों की तुलना में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में बेहतर स्थिति में है। पूरे राज्य का कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ोतरी दर 0.17 प्रतिशत, रिकवरी दर 96.53 प्रतिशत और मृत्यु दर 0.87 प्रतिशत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें