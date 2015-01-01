पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जब्त:नो इंट्री में ट्रेलर ने पार किया तो वाहन पुलिस के हवाले

नोवामुंडीएक घंटा पहले
  • बड़ाजामदा मुख्य सड़क पर साप्ताहिक हाट का मामला, वाहन जब्त

बड़ाजामदा मुख्य सड़क पर बुधवार को साप्ताहिक हाट के दिन ‘नो इंट्री’ के समय ट्रेलर गाड़ी पार करना चालक को काफी महंगा पड़ा। स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ट्रेलर गाड़ी को जब्त कर चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया है। घटना बुधवार करीब शाम पांच बजे की है। जानकारी के अनुसार, स्थानीय प्रशासन की ओर से बड़ाजामदा में बुधवार को लगने वाले साप्ताहिक हाट के दिन मुख्य सड़क पर ‘नो इंट्री’ लगाई गई है।

इस समय मुख्य सड़क पर भारी वाहन परिचालन पूरी तरह से बंद रहती है। मौका पाकर उड़ीसा के बड़बिल से लौह अयस्क लेकर गन्तव्य के लिए निकली ट्रेलर गाड़ी घनी आबादी वाले मुख्य सड़क से होकर गुजर रही थी। इस पर लोगों की नजर पड़ते ही ‘नो इंट्री’ के समय गाड़ी पार लगाने का कारण जानने का प्रयास किया तो उल्टे ट्रेलर चालक उन्हीं लोगों के साथ उलझ गया। लोगों ने पुलिस बुला लिया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने चालक को हिरासत में लेकर गाड़ी को जब्त कर लिया है।

