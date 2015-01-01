पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बाइक का बिगड़ा संतुलन, मनोहरपुर के युवक ने ओडिशा में गंवाई जान

मनोहरपुर4 घंटे पहले
सोमवार की शाम ओडिशा के बिसरा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत धातकीडीह गांव के समीप सड़क हादसे में मनोहरपुर के बारंगा गांव निवासी रंजीत महतो उर्फ बोड़ो (22) की मौत हो गई। घटना सोमवार देर शाम की है। ओडिशा पुलिस कार्रवाई में जुटी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, रंजीत महतो अपने हमनाम रिश्तेदार लक्ष्मीपुर निवासी रंजीत महतो के साथ राउरकेला से मनोहरपुर लौट रहा था। धातकीडीह गांव के समीप सड़क के पास रखे खलिहान में बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर टकरा गई। इससे बाइक चला रहा लक्ष्मीपुर निवासी रंजीत खेत में गिर गया, जबकि बरंगा निवासी रंजीत उर्फ बोड़ो सड़क पर गिर गया।

