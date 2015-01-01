पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मां के लिए बेटे की अनोखी पहल...:काेराेना काल में अकेली मां काे रोजमर्रा के सामान मंगाने में हाेती थी परेशानी, इंजीनियर बेटे ने लांच किया एप

सोनुआ29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मां के साथ चक्रधरपुर के युवा इंजीनियर कैलाश नायक।
  • चक्रधरपुर निवासी कैलाश नायक पेशे से इंजीनियर, तिरु एप को घर-घर दैनिक सामग्री मंगाने के लिए किया आविष्कार
  • मेरी मां के साथ ही शहर के अन्य लोगों को भी सामान मंगाने में हो रही थी समस्या, एप बना दिलाई निजात: कैलाश

(रूपेश) कोरोना संक्रमण काल में चक्रधरपुर के कैलाश नायक की मां घर में अकेली रहती थीं। मां काे बाजार जाकर राेजमर्रा के चावल, दाल लाने में परेशानी हाेती थी, इसलिए 25 साल के बेटे कैलाश ने मां की परेशानी काे देखते हुए बाजार से घर तक राेजमर्रा के सामान लाने के लिए एक एप ही लांच कर दिया।

दरअसल, पेशे से इंजीनियर कैलाश ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में जॉब करते हैं। इस दाैरान कैलाश नायक ने इस आपदा को अवसर में बदला और इस समस्या से निपटने के लिये उसने तिरु नाम का मोबाइल एप बनाकर लॉन्च कर दिया। इसके द्वारा मां को घर बैठे रोजमर्रा के सामान पहुंचने लगे। इस एप का लाभ अब चक्रधरपुर शहर के अन्य लोग भी उठाने लगे हैं।

डिजिटल... चक्रधरपुर का है लक्ष्य
तिरु मोबाइल एप में रोजमर्रा के सामान मंगाने के अलावा रेंट पर कार बुकिंग और अन्य डिजिटल सेवाएं भी जोड़ी जा रही हैं। इंजीनियर कैलाश नायक बताते हैं कि चक्रधरपुर जैसे छोटे शहर में भी अन्य बड़े शहरों जैसे डिजिटल टेक्नोलॉजी से जुड़ी सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराकर डिजिटल चक्रधरपुर बनाना उनका लक्ष्य है।

^कोरोनकाल के दौरान लॉकडाउन में चक्रधरपुर में मां अकेली थी। उन्हें घर के रोजमर्रा के सामान मंगाने में काफी समस्या हो रही थी। अन्य लोगों के साथ भी यह समस्या थी। इस समस्या से निपटने के लिये तिरु नाम का मोबाइल एप बनाकर लॉन्च किया, इससे लोग घर बैठे सामान मंगा सकते हैं। अब इस एप का लाभ चक्रधरपुर शहर के सैकड़ों लोग उठा रहे हैं। आगे अन्य कई सेवाओं को भी इस एप के साथ जोड़ा जा रहा है। -कैलाश नायक, तिरु एप बनाने वाले युवा इंजीनियर

तिरु एप... के बारे में ये भी जानें

  • तिरु एप से चक्रधरपुर के रेस्टुरेंट, राशन, फल, दवाई समेत अन्य मिलाकर 23 दुकान जुड़े हैं।
  • कैलाश के मुताबिक अभी एप के माध्यम से हर माह 10 हजार तक कमाई हो रही है, एप को उपयोग करनेवाले लोग बढ़ेंगे तो कमाई भी बढ़ेगा।
  • गूगल प्ले स्टोर से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है।
  • अब तक 500 से अधिक लोगों ने किया डाउनलोड।

‌‌10 रुपए डिलीवरी... चार्ज में घर पर पहुंचेगा सामान
तिरु नाम के इस मोबाइल एप से लोग अपने घर के राशन, फल, खाने के सामान आदि मंगा सकते हैं। इंजीनियर कैलाश नायक बताते हैं कि इस एप के माध्यम से लोगों को बाजार मूल्य पर ही सामान मिलता है। सिर्फ होम डिलीवरी के लिए लोगों को 10 रुपए का शुल्क चुकाना होता है। फिलहाल तिरु नाम के इस मोबाइल एप से बाजार क्षेत्र से पांच किलोमीटर के दायरे में लोगों को सामान की होम डिलीवरी की जा रही है। लोगों द्वारा एप के द्वारा सामान बुक कराने के बाद फोन कॉल द्वारा इसका मैसेज मिलने पर डिलीवरीमैन द्वारा लोगों के घरों तक सामान पहुंचाया जा रहा है।

