ठंड की दस्तक:पांच दिनाें में सात डिग्री नीचे लुढ़का पारा, 21 से घटकर 14 डिग्री पर आया न्यूनतम तापमान

चाईबासा4 घंटे पहले
  • शारदीय नवरात्र बीतने के साथ ही अचानक गिरा पारा, दिन का पारा 33 डिग्री पार

शारदीय नवरात्र बीतने के साथ ही मौसम के अचानक करवट बदलने से सर्दी ने दस्तक दे दी। पछुवा हवाओं के कारण तापमान में गिरावट आने से ठंड बढ़ गई है। जिले में अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में ही नवंबर जैसी ठंड महसूस की जा रही है। लोगों को खासकर सुबह-शाम ठंड का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हालांकि, दोपहर में धूप होने से लोगों को पसीना आ रहा है। रात का न्यूनतम पारा गिरने से एसी एवं पंखे बंद होने लगे हैं।

सुबह के समय आ रहा पसीना, लेकिन शाम को गर्म कपड़े की जरूरत

कई लोगों को सुबह गर्म कपड़ों में भी देखा जा रहा है। फिलहाल, यही स्थिति पूरे सप्ताह रहेगी। गुरुवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 33.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान गिरकर 14.4 डिग्री पहुंच गया। इसी सप्ताह पांच दिनाें में अधिकतम तापमान 34.2 डिग्री से नीचे गिरकर 33.2 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 21 से घटकर 7 डिग्री नीचे चला गया।

