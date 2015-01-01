पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नया नियम:ट्रेन टिकट बुक करने के लिए मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड कराना जरूरी

चाईबासा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक आईडी से कई टिकट बुक नहीं हो सकेंगे, यानी टिकट की ब्लैक करने वाले एजेंट कम हो जाएंगे

अगर आप ट्रेन में सफर करने के लिए वेबसाइट से टिकट बुक करने की प्लानिंग बना रहे हैं तो इसके लिए नए नियम भी जान लें। रेलवे की ओर से हाल में इसके नियम में बदलाव किया गया है। टिकट बुक करने के लिए यात्रियों को आईआरसीटीसी पर मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी है। इसके बिना टिकट बुक नहीं हो सकेगी। टिकट की ब्लैक रोकने कर दिशा में रेलवे ने यह कदम उठाया है। टिकट बुक कराने के साथ ही मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड कराने से यात्री गाड़ी को लेकर अपडेट जानकारी मोबाइल पर मिल जाएगी।

रेलवे ने यात्रियों की सहूलियत के लिए लिंक भी जारी किया है। रेलवे के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी का कहना है कि इससे टिकट की ब्लैक मार्केटिंग में रोक लगेगी। ट्रेन के लेट या रद्द होने की सूचना भी मिल जाएगी। रेलवे के नियम से यात्रियों को लाभ होगा। रेलवे टिकट बुकिंग के लिए मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर कराना है, चाहे टिकट किसी का भी हो। इससे ये फायदा होगा कि यात्रियों को उनके नंबर पर ही ट्रेन के देरी से आने या रद्द होने की सूचना मिल सकेगी। एक आईडी से कई टिकट बुक नहीं हो सकेंगे यानी टिकट की ब्लैक करने वाले एजेंट कम हो जाएंगे। पीआरओ का कहना है कि ये यात्रियों के हित में उठाया गया कदम है। जल्द ही यह व्यवस्था लागू हो जाएगी, जिसमें मोबाइल नंबर कॉलम भरना है। मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड कराने का मकसद यही है जितने भी ट्रेन में सफर कर रहे हैं, उनका नंबर पीआरएस (पैसेंजर रिजर्वेशन सिस्टम) में दर्ज होना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें