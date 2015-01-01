पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बड़ी सफलता मिली, बड़ा हादसा टला:29 बम प्लांट करने वाले माेछू दस्ते के दाे नक्सली पकड़ाए

चाईबासा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जवानों को क्षति पहुंचाने के लिए रखे गए 15-15 किलाे के केन बम दाेनों नक्सलियों की शिनाख्त पर बरामद, जवानाें ने किया निष्क्रिय

काेल्हान वन प्रमंडल के जंगलाें में सक्रिय माओवादियाें के नेता मोछू उर्फ मेहनत व सागेन अंगरिया के दस्ते के दाे सक्रिय नक्सलियों काे गोइलकेरा थाना क्षेत्र के सांगाजाटा गांव से पुलिस व सीआरपीएफ ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई कर गिरफ्तार किया है। यह जानकारी एसपी अजय लिंडा ने दी है। उन्होंने कहा-दाेनाें गिरफ्तार नक्सलियों के नाम लाल सिंह अंगरिया (उम्र 25, सांगाजाटा) व शंकर अंगरिया उम्र 30, सांगाजाटा) है।

दाेनाें माओवादी सदस्य इससे पहले तारोबडीपा से पहले ससंग टोला के पास कच्ची सड़क में सीरीज में 11 केन बम लगाने व कुरकुटिया से करीब दाे किमी आगे कंसुवा जानेवाली कच्ची सड़क में सीरीज में 18 आईईडी बम प्लांट करने में शामिल थे। दाेनाें ने पुलिस काे बताया-बुरूहुण्डरू में गोइलकेरा से लाजोरा जानेवाली निर्माणाधीन पक्की सड़क से दो लगभग 15-15 किग्रा का दो सिलेंडर बम भी पुलिस के जवानाें काे मारने के लिये बिछाए गए हैं। इसके बाद सीआरपीएफ की बम निराेधक दस्ते ने सड़क पर ही दाेनाें बम काे डिफ्यूजड कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें