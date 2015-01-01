पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ विवाह:अब 10 दिन ही शादी के मुहूर्त, चूके तो फिर 22 अप्रैल तक करना होगा इंतजार, देव उठनी एकादशी से बजने लगेंगी शहनाइयां

चाईबासा34 मिनट पहले
  • नवंबर में 3 और दिसंबर में 7 दिन मुहूर्त,
  • कोरोना का डर और लॉकडाउन की बंदिशों से कम संख्या में हुईं शादियां

चार माह के लंबे अंतराल के बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां एक बार फिर देव उठनी एकादशी से बजने लगेंगी, लेकिन इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल 10 दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इस माह यानी नवंबर में सिर्फ 3 और अगले माह दिसंबर में केवल 7 दिन ही मुहूर्त हैं। इन 10 दिनों में शहर व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में ढाई से तीन हजार जोड़ों के दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बंधने का अनुमान है। इसकी दो बड़ी वजह हैं।

एक यह कि गत मार्च से जुलाई तक कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए लॉकडाउन लगने और शासन की गाइडलाइन की बंदिशों के चलते काफी कम जोड़ों के विवाह हो सके थे। दूसरी वजह यह है कि अब यदि जो लोग नवंबर व दिसंबर माह के मुहूर्त में विवाह करने से चूक जाएंगे तो उन्हें फिर मुहूर्त के लिए 22 अप्रैल तक का लंबा इंतजार करना होगा।

देवोत्थान एकादशी 25 से शुरू होंगे मुहूर्त

आचार्य कृष्ण ने बताया कि इस माह नवंबर में 25 को देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे। इसके अगले दिन 26 व 30 नवंबर को भी मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद अगले माह 1,6,7,8,9,10 व 11 दिसंबर को विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद सीधे नए वर्ष में 22 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगे।

जनवरी-मार्च तक इसलिए नहीं मुहूर्त

पंडित रामदेव ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास रहेगा। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति और 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं होगा।

22 अप्रैल से 18 जुलाई तक

आचार्य कृष्ण के अनुसार नए वर्ष में 22 अप्रैल से 18 जुलाई तक 38 दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। फिर 14 नवंबर को देव उठनी ग्यारस से शुरू होंगे, जो 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे।

वर्ष 2021 में यह मुहूर्त

अप्रैल- 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30

मई- 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31

जून- 5,6 , 17, 18, , 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30

जुलाई- 1, 2, 3, 7, 15, 18

