ऐसे में किसान कहां बेचेंगे धान:15 नवंबर से होनी थी धान की खरीद, लेकिन अब तक केंद्र ही नहीं खुले; बिचौलिए हाे रहे मालामाल

चाईबासा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
आनंदपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय में आवेदन जमा करते किसान।
  • डीसी अरवा राजकमल ने 15 नवंबर के बाद जिले के 17 केंद्रों में सरकारी स्तर पर धान की खरीदारी होने की बात कही थी, लेकिन अभी तक लैम्पसों को नहीं मिला है आदेश

सरकारी दावाें के बावजूद पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिले में अब तक एक भी धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र नहीं खुल पाए हैं। ऐसे में किसान धान औने-पाैने दाम पर बिचौलियों काे बेच रहे हैं। 10 नवंबर की बैठक में डीसी अरवा राजकमल ने 15 नवंबर के बाद से धान की खरीद शुरू होने की बात कही थी। लेकिन धान क्रय की तैयारी शून्य है। कुछ केंद्रों में वजन करने की मशीन तक नहीं है। जिले के कई केंद्र में ताले लगे हैं। पिछले साल जिले में 80000 क्विंटल से भी ज्यादा धान की खरीदारी हुई थी।

इस बार एक लाख क्विंटल धान खरीद का लक्ष्य है। इधर जिले के ग्रामीण इलाके में बिचौलिए सक्रिय हाेकर 11 से 12 रुपए किलाे धान खरीद रहे हैं, जबकि सरकारी स्तर पर 1868 रुपए क्विंटल पर धान का दाम और बाेनस के साथ लगभग 2 हजार रुपए दिया जाना है। इसके लिए किसानाें काे रजिस्ट्रेशन हाेना जरूरी है।

3455 किसान निबंधित, नया निबंधन जारी

जिला में प्रखंड स्तर पर कुल 17 धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र संचालित हैं। अब तक 3455 किसानों का निबंधन किया गया है। पिछले साल 1697 किसानों से कुल 80,320.59 क्विंटल धान की खरीदारी हुई थी। इस बार ई-उपार्जन में डाटा अपलोड करने के लिए 15 दिसंबर की तिथि निर्धारित की गई है।

आनंदपुर : धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 100 किसानों से होगी खरीदारी

आनंदपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में मंगलवार को कृषि विभाग के बीईईओ अमरनाथ नायक की अध्यक्षता में किसान मित्रों की बैठक हुई। लैम्पस कार्यालय में किसानों को धान बिक्री करने के साथ ही धान का 50 प्रतिशत क्रय मूल्य की राशि उसके बैंक खाते में भुगतान करने की बात कही गई। शेष राशि का भुगतान लैम्पस से गोदाम में भेजने के बाद किया जाएगा।

चाईबासा : गोदाम खराब, वजन मशीन भी नहीं

चाईबासा सदर प्रखंड में धान खरीद की स्थिति बदहाल है। कृषि अधिकारी कारू मार्डी बताते हैं- लैम्पस का गोदाम खराब है। वजन की मशीन भी नहीं है। सरकारी स्तर पर खरीद को लेकर काेई आदेश तक नहीं मिला है। पिछले साल देर से पैसे मिलने से किसान नाराज हैं।

गोइलकेरा : एक सप्ताह में शुरू होगा केंद्र

गोइलकेरा में अब तक धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र शुरू नहीं हुआ है। कृषि विभाग के स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने बताया- केंद्र एक सप्ताह के अंदर शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। गोइलकेरा हाट बाजार के समीप स्थित गोइलकेरा लैम्पस लिमिटेड के कार्यालय में धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र खोला जाएगा।

मझगांव : धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र में नहीं हाे रही खरीद

मझगांव प्रखंड के बेनीसागर में धान क्रय केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। लेकिन प्रखण्ड में धान की खरीद अपेक्षा अनुरूप नहीं हो रही है। इसे किसान परेशान हैं और धान कम कीमत पर बाजारों में बिचौलिए को बेचने पर मजबूर हैं। लैम्पस सचिव निसार अहमद ने बताया- धान खरीदने के लिए अभी टैब भी नहीं मिला है।

चक्रधरपुर : आईडी नहीं मिलने से शुरू नहीं हो सकी है खरीद

चक्रधरपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर स्थित सरकारी धान क्रय केंद्र तकनीकी कारणों से अब तक शुरू नहीं हो सका है। वेबसाइट खोलने की आईडी नहीं मिलने के कारण चक्रधरपुर की धान क्रय केंद्र चालू नहीं हो पाया है। यह धान क्रय केंद्र चक्रधरपुर लैम्पस के देखरेख में संचालित है। प्रखंड में लगभग 450 किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ है।

नोवामुंडी : एकमात्र अधिप्राप्ति केन्द्र बंद

नोवामुंडी प्रखंड के एकमात्र धान अधिप्राप्ति केन्द्र पर कुछ माह पूर्व किसानों से धान क्रय किए जाने के बाद से ताला लगा हुआ है। प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी सुमन कुमार सिंह ने फोन पर बताया- अब तक आदेश नहीं मिलने के कारण धान की खरीद शुरू नहीं हो पाई है।

बंदगांव में अब तक नहीं खुला है केंद्र

बंदगांव में समय पर धान क्रय केन्द्र नहीं खुलने से किसान बाजार में इससे आधी कीमत पर धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं। सही मूल्य नहीं मिलने से किसानों को काफी नुकसान सहना पड़ रहा है। प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी विजय सिंह जोंको ने दो-चार दिन में धान क्रय केन्द्र खोलने का दावा किया है।

मनोहरपुर : शुरू नहीं हुई धान की खरीद

मनोहरपुर में धान की खरीदी में हो रहे देर से अब यहां किसानों को चिंता सताने लगी है। प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी बिरसा कालुंडिया ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन की ओर से धान की खरीदारी से संबंधित औपचारिक आदेश नहीं मिला है।

सोनुआ : धान क्रय के लिए हो रहा है रजिस्ट्रेशन

सोनुआ लैम्पस लिमिटेड द्वारा किसानों से धान क्रय किया जाता है। सोनुआ के प्रभारी कृषि पदाधिकारी आर्तभंजन प्रधान के मुताबिक अभी धाम क्रय के लिये किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया चल रहा है।

