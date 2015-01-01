पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसआर रूंगटा ‘बी’ डिवीजन लीग:फेनाटिक क्लब चाईबासा ने 18 रनों से जीता मैच

चाईबासा7 घंटे पहले
  • 89 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करते हुए चाईबासा क्रिकेट क्लब 70 पर सिमटी

पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वाधान में चल रहे एसआर रूंगटा बी. डिवीजन लीग के अंतर्गत गुरुवार काे खेले गए मैच में फेनाटिक क्लब चाईबासा की टीम ने चाईबासा क्रिकेट क्लब को 18 रनों से पराजित कर पूरे चार अंक अर्जित किया। स्थानीय बिरसा मुंडा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मैदान पर खेले गए मैच में टाॅस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए फेनाटिक क्लब की टीम 21 ओवरों में अपने सभी विकेट खोकर 88 रन बनाए।

फेनाटिक क्लब की ओर बल्लेबाजी करते हुए कृष्णा देवगम ने 1 चाैका एवं 3 छक्कों की मदद से सर्वाधिक 24 रन बनाए। अन्य बल्लेबाजों में अभिजीत शाहदेव ने 3 चाैकों एवं 1 छक्का की मदद से 19 रन एवं सुनील चाटर ने 3 चाैकों की मदद से नाबाद 15 रनों का योगदान दिया। चाईबासा क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए तनमय तंतुबाई ने 22/4, जावेद हसन ने 17/2, विकास रजक ने 19/2 एवं उपेंद्र चाैरसिया ने 16/2 विकेट लिए।

70 रन पर ही सिमटी चाईबासा क्लब : जीत के लिए 30 ओवरों में 89 रनों का पीछा करने उतरी चाईबासा क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम ने 20.3 ओवरों में अपने सभी विकेट खोकर 70 रन ही बना सकी और लक्ष्य से 18 रन दूर रह गयी। इस टीम की ओर से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए विकास रजक ने 2 चाैकों की मदद से नाबाद 15 रन जबकि अभिषेक यादव ने 2 चाैकों की मदद से 14 रन बनाए। फेनाटिक क्लब ओर से विनय कुमार ने 7/4 विकेट लिए।

