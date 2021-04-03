पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:कोल्हान फंड से 32 लाख की लागत से बनेगा पुलिस भवन

चाईबासा3 घंटे पहले
झारखंड पुलिस एसोसिएशन चाईबासा के नव निर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों ने एसोसिएशन के नए अध्यक्ष राहुल कुमार के नेतृत्व में बुधवार को कोल्हान प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मनीष रंजन और कोल्हान रेंज के डीआईजी राजीव रंजन सिंह, पुलिस अधीक्षक अजय लिण्डा, उप विकास अयुक्त संदीप बक्सी, सदर एसडीपीओ अमर कुमार पाण्डेय सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों के साथ औपचारिक भेंट कर सभी पदाधिकारियों को गुलदस्ता भेंट कर सम्मानित किया गया।

वहीं, एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने कोल्हान प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मनीष रंजन के समक्ष कहा- अपना भवन नहीं है, इसलिए नया भवन उपलब्ध कराएं। वहीं अयुक्त ने एसोसिएशन को कहा-जमीन का चयन करें कोल्हान प्रमंडलीय फंड से 32 लाख कि लागत से भवन निर्माण के लिए फंड दिया जायेगा। वहीं पुलिस अधीक्षक अजय लिंडा से मिलकर वैसे जवान व पदाधिकारियों को मुख्यालय के आस पास लाने का मांग किया गया जो दो ढाई साल में सेवा निवृत होने वाले है उन्हें टाउन क्षेत्र में रखा जाय।

इस पर एसपी द्वारा कहा गया कि वैसे पदाधिकारियों की सूची तैयार करके दें। इसके बाद अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर डीडीसी संदीप बक्सी से भेंट कर समस्याओं का निराकरण कसने कि मांग किया गया। उस पर डीडीसी के द्वारा भी कहा गया कि समस्याओं का निराकरण करने में पूरा करने में पूरा सहयोग मिलेगा। मौके पर अध्यक्ष राहुल कुमार,उपाध्यक्ष राजेश प्रसाद, सचिव संतोष राय आदि मौज्ूद थे।

