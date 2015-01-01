पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अब घाटों पर मना सकेंगे छठ:दूसरे दिन भी शहर से गांव तक जारी रहा विरोध, देर शाम नदी-तालाब में छठ मनाने की अनुमति

चाईबासा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार के फरमान को लेकर दूसरे दिन भी कई स्थानों पर लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन
  • अंतिम समय में आदेश मिलने की आस में घाटों पर रंग-चूने से अपना स्थान सुरक्षित करते रहे श्रद्धालु
  • देर शाम आए सरकारी फैसले का श्रद्धालुओं ने किया स्वागत

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पहली बार पॉलिटिक्स का अड्डा बन गया है। घर पर छठ पूजा करने काे लेकर झारखंड सरकार की गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद साेशल मीडिया तक में छठ ताे घाट पर ही होगा...जैसे लाइन लिखकर लाेग विराेध जताते रहे। शहर से लेकर गांव तक जारी विरोध के बाद आखिरकार मंगलवार देर शाम राज्य सरकार ने नदी-तालाब पर छठ मनाने की अनुमति देने की घोषणा की। बुधवार काे नहाय खाय के साथ ही लोकआस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व शुरू हाेगा।

इसके पहले मंगलवार शाम तक सरकार के फैसले का विरोध होता रहा। सरकारी आदेश के बाद जिले के घाटाें पर सरकारी स्तर पर सुविधाएं देने व साफ-सफाई पर राेक लगी रही। लेकिन नाराज लाेग खुद घाट बनाने में जुटे। चक्रधरपुर में विश्व हिंदू परिषद तथा बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुरानी बस्ती सीढ़ी घाट स्थित छठघाट पर सरकार के विरुद्ध लिखे तख्ती लेकर विराेध जताया।

सदस्यों ने कहा- सरकार द्वारा जारी फरमान छठ महापर्व की आस्था को चोट पहुंचाने के समान है। झामुमो नेतृत्व वाली हेमंत सरकार के विधायक सुखराम उरांव और कैबिनेट मंत्री जाेबा मांझी ने भी ट्वीट कर सीएम काे गाइडलाइन में ढील देने की मांग की थी। वहीं सरकार के आए देर शाम के फैसले से लोगों में खुशी है।

चाईबासा में करणी मंदिर से कुजू नदी तक कई स्थानों पर किया घाट घेराव

छठ पर्व पर सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन के विरोध के कारण लोगों में अंतिम समय में भी कुछ छूट मिलने की आस बनी हुई थी। इस कारण चाईबासा के करणी मंदिर घाट, कुम्हारटोली घाट से लेकर कुजू नदी तक कई स्थानों पर रोक के बावजूद लोगों ने रंग-चूने से अपना स्थान सुरक्षित करने के लिए रेखांकित किया।

इधर, चाईबासा नगर पालिका ने पूजा को लेकर की दोनों तरह की तैयारी

चाईबासा नगर पालिका द्वारा छठ पूजा को ध्यान में रखकर घाटों की सफाई का कार्य लगभग पूरा कर लिया गया है । सार्वजनिक स्थल पर छठ मनाने के लिए मनाही के मद्देनजर प्रमुख घाटों की बैरिकेडिंग के लिए भी तैयारी की जा रही है। अंतिम समय में यदि सरकार द्वारा कुछ छूट दी गई तो छठ घाटों में जल्दबाजी में सफाई करने के लिए परिश्रम नहीं करना पड़ेगा। सिर्फ हैलोजन और बड़ी लाइट की मदद से घाटों पर रोशनी की व्यवस्था करनी होगी।

भाजपाइयों ने दी थी जल सत्याग्रह की चेतावनी

मंगलवार को चाईबासा पहुंचे भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष किसलय तिवारी ने कहा- अहंकार के दम पर झारखंड सरकार घर से पूजा करने को कह रही है। सरकार आस्था से न खेलें। छठ ताे घाट पर ही हाेगा। जिसे राेकना है राेक ले। मधुपुर में मंत्री के निधन पर अपार जनसमूह जुट जाता है, चुनाव रैली में भीड़ जुटाते हैं तब कुछ नहीं कहते। यदि सरकार छठ पूजा को लेकर नियमों में ढील नहीं देती है तो भाजपाई जल सत्याग्रह करेंगे।

लोगों ने कहा- हेमंत सरकार ने आस्था को ठेस पहुंचाने वाली गाइडलाइन जारी की थी

ज्यादा से ज्यादा छठव्रती छठ घाट पर पूजा करें
हेमंत सरकार ने आस्था को ठेस पहुंचाने वाली गाइडलाइन जारी की है। जब कोरोना महामारी में उपचुनाव हो सकते हैं, तब हिंदू धर्म के लोग छठ पर्व भी जरूर मनाएंगे। गाइडलाइन ने उत्साह को और बढ़ा दिया है। निवेदन करता है कि श्रद्धालु अधिक से अधिक संख्या में छठघाट पहुंचे।
-गोनू जायसवाल, विहिप के जिला मंत्री

सरकार की गाइडलाइन न्याय संगत नहीं

झारखंड सरकार द्वारा छठ को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन न्याय संगत नहीं है। व्रतियों के नदी-तालाब में जाने पर पाबंदी लगाना आस्था से खिलवाड़ करना है। जिस तरह की हरकत की जा रही है, उससे लगता है कि यह सरकार हिन्दू विरोधी है। सरकार नदी-तालाब में जाने की अनुमति दे। -पवन शंकर पांडेय, भाजपा नेता

गाइडलाइन पर पुनर्विचार करें मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत

चार दिवसीय इस महापर्व से झारखंड ही नहीं, पूरे विश्व के हिन्दुओं की आस्था जुड़ी हुई है। वर्तमान समय में कोविड के नियंत्रण एवं छठ महापर्व से जुड़ी लोक आस्था के कारण राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए दिशा-निर्देश पर पुनर्विचार करने की आवश्यकता है।
-सुखराम उरांव, चक्रधरपुर के विधायक

मुख्यमंत्री से संशोधन करने का किया गया है आग्रह

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से मुलाकात कर गाइडलाइन में संशोधन करने का आग्रह किया है। छठ व्रतियों को नदी, तालाबों एवं छठ घाटों पर लोक आस्था के महापर्व को मनाने की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। आशा है सीएम इस पर जल्द पहल करेंगे। -सोनाराम सिंकू, जगन्नाथपुर के विधायक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें