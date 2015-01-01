पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पथ निर्माण विभाग का दावा:सड़कों को गड्ढा मुक्त रखने हाे रही मरम्मत, हकीकत- चाईबासा में प्रवेश से पहले रोरो पुल से बड़ी बाजार तक कई बड़े गड्‌ढे

चाईबासा3 घंटे पहले
चाईबासा बड़ीबाजार में सड़क पर गड्‌ढे।
  • सोशल मीडिया पर विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता ने कहा- कोरोना के कारण धीमा चल रहा काम

सरकारी दावे लाख किए जाएं, लेकिन हकीकत इससे कहीं अलग हाेता है। पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला जनसंपर्क विभाग द्वारा संचालित फेसबुक लाइव कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से साेमवार काे पथ निर्माण विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता रामविलास साहू ने दावा किया था- विभागीय सचिव के निर्देशानुसार क्षेत्र की सड़कों को गड्ढा मुक्त (पोर्ट लैस) रखना है। इसके लिए विभाग द्वारा सड़क पर बने गड्ढों की मरम्मति का काम चल रहा है।

लेकिन चाईबासा के बड़ी बाजार से होकर गुजरती एनएच-75 पर बने गड्ढ़े विभागीय दावाें की पाेल खोल देते हैं। करीब एक दशक से बड़ी बाजार की सड़क पर बने गड्ढ़े विभागीय अधिकारियों की सतर्कता पर भी सवाल उठाते हैं। यहां बड़ी बाजार के राेराे पुल से लेकर उर्दू लाइब्रेरी तक की सड़क एक दशक से खराब है। चाईबासा में प्रवेश से पहले बड़े बड़े गड्ढ़े लोगों का स्वागत करते हैं।

काेराेना महामारी और भू अर्जन काे लेकर कामकाज है धीमा

पथ निर्माण विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता रामबिलास साहू ने जनसंपर्क विभाग के साेशल मीडिया लाइव कार्यक्रम में बताया- फिलहाल काेराेना महामारी के कारण कामकाज धीमा चल रहा है। सरकार द्वारा 7 योजनाओं को स्वीकृति दी गई है। इसमें 6 योजनाएं प्रगति में है तथा एक योजना टेंडर की प्रक्रिया में है।

इन योजनाओं पर चल रहा काम
1. जगन्नाथपुर मोगरा से बरकेला तक 44.42 किलोमीटर तक सड़क निर्माण
2. बड़ानंदा से डांंगुवापोसी तक 8 किलोमीटर तक सड़क निर्माण
3. कुंदरूगुटू से तांतनगर तक सड़क निर्माण
4. डांगुवापोसी से रामतीर्थ तक 9.8 किलोमीटर सड़क निर्माण
5.चाईबासा परिसदन से एनएच 75ई मेन रोड तक डेढ़ किलोमीटर सड़क निर्माण।
6. चाईबासा से टोंटो- रोआम तक 58.82 किलोमीटर सड़क निर्माण

मनरेगा योजनाओं के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर जारी

मनरेगा अंतर्गत ग्रामीणों को जानकारी एवं शिकायतों के तुरंत समाधान के लिए ग्रामीण विकास विभाग द्वारा टोल फ्री हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1800-313-4242 जारी किया गया है। इस बाबत डीडीसी संदीप बख्शी ने सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को प्रत्येक गांव, बाजार, हाट, चौक-चौराहा, सभी पंचायत भवन, सभी प्रखंड कार्यालय के मुख्य दीवारों पर टोल फ्री नंबर को वॉल पेंट के जरिए अंकित करवाने का निर्देश दिया है।

