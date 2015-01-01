पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:सोनुआ के विभिन्न गांवों में सरना धर्म रथ ने किया भ्रमण

सोनुआ5 घंटे पहले
सरना धर्म कोड की मान्यता के लिये आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान द्वारा 15 नवंबर से पांच राज्यों झारखण्ड, बिहार, पश्चिमी बंगाल, ओडिशा और असम के 12 जोन में सरना धर्म सगाड़ (रथ) चलाया जा रहा है। आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान द्वारा पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला में भी आनंदपुर प्रखण्ड के मुक्ति पथर गांव से 15 नवंबर को सरना धर्म सगाड़ (रथ) निकाला गया।

यह सरना धर्म रथ सोनुआ प्रखण्ड भी पहुंचा है और विभिन्न गांवों का भ्रमण कर रहा है। आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान के कविराज मुर्मू, प्रेमशीला मुर्मू, राजनाथ हेम्ब्रोम, कान्हूराम टुडू, बिजय हांसदा के नेतृत्व में सरना धर्म रथ सोनुआ प्रखण्ड के झिंगामार्चा, उडनियां, धोबाडीहा, बड़ायकोचा, नीलाईगोट, अर्जुनपुर, झुमपुरा, जोड़ापोखर, राघोई आदि गांवों का भ्रमण किया।

मौके पर आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान के नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं ने लोगों को सरना धर्म कोड की मान्यता के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए उन्हें जागरूक किया। आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान के कविराज मुर्मू और प्रेमशीला मुर्मू ने बताया कि सरना धर्म कोड की मान्यता को लेकर सरना धर्म रथ चलाया जा रहा है।

3 पंचायत में कराया पीएम आवास का गृह प्रवेश
चाईबासा। सदर प्रखंड अंतर्गत विभिन्न ग्रामों में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा संचालित नरसं पंचायत, लुपुनंगुटु पंचायत,सिम्बिया पंचायत में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का गृह प्रवेश जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष लालमुनी पूर्ति के हाथाें हुआ। माैके पर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी पारुल सिंह रहीं। उन्हाेंने बताया कि वर्ष 2019-20 की योजना है जिसकी प्राक्कलित राशि 1.30 लाख है।

अपना घर हो ये हर किसी का सपना होता है, इसलिए आज सभी लाभुक प्रधानमंत्री आवास पाकर काफी खुश हैं। मौके पर मुखिया जयंती सुंडी, आशा सुंडी, लालबारी, पंचायत सचिव जगबंधु दास, पड़ाव कुड्डा, मायका बिरुआ, लाभु और ग्रामीण उपस्थित हुए।

