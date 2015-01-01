पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्यग्रहण और प्रभाव:साल का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण आज, भारत में नहीं दिखेगा, राशियों पर गहरा प्रभाव

  • भारतीय समयानुसार 14 दिसंबर की शाम 7.03 मिनट पर प्रारंभ होकर 15 दिसंबर की रात 12.22 मिनट तक रहेगा

आज 2020 का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण लगेगा। हालांकि भारत में यह नहीं दिखेगा, मगर सोमवती अमावस्या तिथि में इस ग्रहण के संपन्न होने के कारण इसका महत्वपूर्ण प्रभाव देखने को मिलेगा। विश्व के दक्षिण अमेरिकी, पेरू, चिली, अर्जेंटीना, दक्षिण प्रशांत महासागर आदि क्षेत्र में विशेष तौर पर ग्रहण दिखेगा। भारत में इसका सीधा असर नहीं पड़ेगा। इस सूर्यग्रहण का प्रभाव आगामी छह महीनों तक रहेगा। भारत में नहीं दिखने के कारण सूतक आदि नियमों का पालन नहीं होगा।

ज्योतिषाचार्य ऋचा श्रीवास्तव ने कहा- यह ग्रहण भारतीय समयानुसार, 14 दिसंबर की शाम 7.03 मिनट पर प्रारंभ होकर 15 दिसंबर की रात 12.22 मिनट तक रहेगा। यह ग्रहण वृश्चिक राशि के ज्येष्ठा नक्षत्र में पड़ रहा है, जो गंडमूल नक्षत्र में स्थित है। अतः यह सूर्य ग्रहण इस वर्ष के सभी ग्रहणों में सर्वाधिक नकारात्मक और दूरगामी परिणामों को प्रदान करने वाला है।

सूर्य ग्रहण का ऐसा रहेगा राशियों पर ग्रहण का प्रभाव

  • मेष: यह ग्रहण अशुभ प्रभावकारी रहने वाला है। मरण तुल्य कष्ट, स्वास्थ्य की हानि होगी।
  • वृष: यह ग्रहण मिश्रित फलदाई रहेगा। वैवाहिक जीवन में कष्ट व तनाव रहेगा। नौकरी में लाभ और तरक्की मिलेगी।
  • मिथुन:सुखकारी, शुभ परिणाम प्राप्त होगा। ऋण, रोग और शत्रुओं के कष्ट से राहत मिलेगी। लंबे समय से चली आ रही किसी समस्या का अंत होगा।
  • कर्क: ग्रहण का मिश्रित शुभ परिणाम प्राप्त होगा। संतान संबंधी समस्या का समाधान होगा।
  • सिंह: इन राशि वालों के लिए भी यह ग्रहण मिश्रित फलदाई रहेगा। माता को कष्ट, लेकिन संपत्ति में लाभ मिलेगा।
  • कन्या: व्यावसायिक समस्याएं कम होंगी, किंतु परिवार में कष्ट या उदासीनता की स्थिति बनेगी।
  • तुला: मिश्रित परिणामों की प्राप्ति होगी। वित्तीय समस्याओं का समाधान तो होगा, मगर कुटुंब में कलह का वातावरण रहेगा।
  • वृश्चिक: यह ग्रहण वृश्चिक राशि पर ही हो रहा है। अतः यह अत्यंत अशुभ और कष्टकारी फल देगा।
  • धन: मिश्रित अशुभ फल मिलेगा। गुप्त शत्रु परेशान कर सकते हैं।
  • मकर: मिश्रित शुभ परिणाम मिलेंगे। बचत में वृद्धि होगी और धनलाभ भी होगा।
  • कुंभ: मिश्रित शुभ परिणाम मिलेंगे। व्यावसायिक लाभ, यश और कीर्ति प्राप्त होगी। मगर पिता के स्वास्थ को कष्ट होगा।
  • मीन: मिश्रित परिणाम मिलेंगे। भाग्य में उतार-चढ़ाव बना रहेगा। विदेशी संबंधों से लाभ होगा।

ग्रहण शांति के उपाय

ईष्ट जाप और दान के अतिरिक्त इस उपाय को सभी जातकों को अवश्य करना चाहिए। परिवार में सभी सदस्यों को सात-सात पूजा वाले सूखे नारियल लेने चाहिए। ग्रहण के मध्य सभी नारियलों को एक-एक कर सात बार अपने ऊपर से वार कर रख लेना चाहिए। दूसरे दिन किसी नदी, तालाब या नहर आदि में विसर्जित कर देना चाहिए।

