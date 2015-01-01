पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:संक्रमण न फैले, इसलिए अतिथि ने हैंडशेक के बजाय हाथ जोड़कर लिया टीम का परिचय

चाईबासा
  • चाईबासा में एसआर रूंगटा ‘बी’ डिवीजन लीग शुरू, उद्घाटन मैच में एनसीसी जामदा विजयी

पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वावधान में शुक्रवार को एसआर रूंगटा बी-डिवीजन लीग की शुरुआत हुई। उद्घाटन मैच एनसीसी (जामदा) और रायवल क्लब (गुआ) के बीच खेला गया। इसमंें एनसीसी की टीम 2 विकेट से विजयी रही। इससे पूर्व मैच का उद्घाटन प्रशिक्षु आईएएस जावेद हुसैन ने किया। उन्होंने झंडोतोलन के बाद खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त किया। कोरोना संक्रमण न फैले, इसलिए मुख्य अतिथि खिलाड़ियों से हैंडशेक (हाथ मिलाना) के बजाय भारतीय परंपरा में हाथ जोड़कर मिले। स्टेडियम में दर्शकों के प्रवेश पर भी रोक थी।

मैच में एनसीसी जामदा ने टॉस जीतकर क्षेत्ररक्षण चुना। रायवल टीम ने 29.5 ओवरों में सभी विकेट खोकर 169 रन बनाए। इसमें निकेत सिंह ने 70, पीयूष सिंह ने 31 और सतीश दास ने 25 रनों का योगदान दिया। 30 ओवरों में 170 रन का पीछा करने उतरी एनसीसी जामदा ने 29 ओवरों में 8 विकेट खोकर 171 बनाए और मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। एनसीसी की ओर से सूरज कुमार ने शानदार 55 रन बनाए। उद्घाटक बल्लेबाज शिवम कुमार ने 33, आदित्य और सूरज रजक ने 18-18 और सूरज सिंह ने नाबाद 12 रन बनाए।

