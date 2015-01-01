पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना काल का ये पहला छठ महापर्व:कोरोना दूर हो इसके लिए खरना के साथ ही 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू

चाईबासा / चक्रधरपुर2 घंटे पहले
चाईबासा में खरना भोग ग्रहण करने से पहले व्रती आराधना करते हुए।
  • घाटाें पर सरकारी गाइडलाइन पालन का निर्देश

काेराेना काल में पहला छठ अब नेम निष्ठा के साथ ही सरकारी गाइडलाइन का पालन कर मनाना पड़ेगा। घाटाें पर संगीत नहीं बजेगा, सब लाेग मास्क लगाकर ही पहुंचेंगे। इधर, जिले में छठ महापर्व के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को खरना का प्रसाद खाने के साथ ही छठव्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया है। शुक्रवार को व्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य देंगी। वहीं, चाईबासा के सभी छठ घाटों में सफाई रोशनी एवं सजावट का कार्य अंतिम रूप में चल रहा है।

प्रमुख करणी मंदिर घाट, कुम्हार टोली घाट, जेवियर पुल घाट, पुलहातू घाट, कुजू नदी के सभी घाटों में सफाई, प्रकाश व्यवस्था और कीटनाशक का छिड़काव किया जा रहा है। ये पहला माैका है जब घाट में भीड़ पर पुलिस की कड़ी निगाह रहेगी अाैर साेशल डिस्टेंस मेेंंटेने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

हर वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी करणी मंदिर के बगल में घाट में लकड़ी का अस्थाई पुलिया का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इस पुलिया के बनने से भीड़ अधिक होने के कारण लोग नदी के उस पार जाकर भी छठ पर्व मना लेते हैं । इस पुलिया के निर्माण में डेढ़ लाख रुपए से ज्यादा खर्च होने की का अनुमान है।

संक्रमण को देखते हुए चाईबासा में 22 स्थानों पर तैनात रहेंगे दंडाधिकारी

छठ व्रती और श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ नदी तालाब एवं जलाशयों में एकत्रित होने को ध्यान में रखते हुए सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सशिन्द्र बड़ाईक द्वारा 22 स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। एसडीओ द्वारा इस संबंध में जारी आदेश में कहा गया कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है।

छठ पर्व के दौरान नदी तालाब जलाशय के पास स्टॉल दुकान नहीं लगाए जाएंगे। आतिशबाजी पूर्णत प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। किसी प्रकार का संगीत बजाने या मनोरंजक सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जायेगा, गाइडलाइन का पालन जरूरी है।

जहां प्रशासन ने नहीं संभाला मोर्चा वहां लोगों ने खुद सफाई का उठाया बीड़ा

महापर्व पर लोगों ने आसनतलिया नदी घाट की मिलकर की सफाई

छठ चक्रधरपुर के पुरानीबस्ती सीढ़ी घाट, बलिया घाट, मुक्तिनाथ धाम घाट, दंदासाई घाट, बड़ौदा पुल घाट में मनाए जाते है। वहीं 2019 से आसनतलिया नदी घाटों में भी व्रती अर्घ्य देने पहुंचते है। ऐसे तो प्रशासन द्वारा घाटों की सफाई की ही जा रही है। लेकिन मुक्तिनाथ धाम घाट प्रतिमा विसर्जन होने के कारण वहां कचरा भरा हुआ था। गुरुवार को जननायक समिति के संरक्षक राजू कसेरा ने जेसीबी मशीन लगाकर तथा लोगों ने स्वंय सफाई की।

झुमका मुहल्ला में भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजा-अर्चना

चक्रधरपुर| लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर चक्रधरपुर शहर के झुमका मुहल्ला गली नंबर एक में देर शाम भगवान सूर्यदेव की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजा अर्चना की गई। उक्त पूजा छठ पूजा समिति द्वारा वर्ष 2002 से शुरु किया गया है। प्रत्येक वर्ष भव्य पंडाल और प्रतिमा स्थापित की जाती है। चक्रधरपुर में एक मात्र जगह है, जहां सूर्य भगवान की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजा होती है। तीन दिनों तक पूजा अर्चना के बाद प्रतिमा का विसर्जन धूमधाम से होगा।

मनोहरपुर में प्रशासनिक अफसरों ने किया छठ घाट का निरीक्षण

गुरुवार को मनोहरपुर डीएसपी विमलेश त्रिपाठी, सीओ रविश राज व पुलिस निरीक्षक जितेंद्र सिंह ने मनोहरपुर के नरसिंह आश्रम छठ घाट व कोयना नदी छठ घाट का निरीक्षण किया। मौके पर अधिकारियों ने घाट समितियों से कोरोना को देखते हुए सभी को सामाजिक दूरी के तहत व्यवस्था करने को कहा। साथ ही किसी भी प्रकार के लिए स्टॉल नहीं लगाने को कहा गया। मौके पर रजनीश साह, आशीष राय, सौरभ साह, अनुज तिवारी आदि मौजूद थे।

