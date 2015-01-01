पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान:आज हो सकती है साल की सबसे ठंडी रात, पारा 100 तक जाएगा

चाईबासा / चक्रधरपुर6 घंटे पहले
चक्रधरपुर में विजय नदी में सूर्योदय का दृश्य।
  • अब जनवरी 2021 के अंतिम सप्ताह तक रात का पारा औसतबारह डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रहेगा

छठ महापर्व के दाैरान बारिश हाेने के बाद माैसम साफ हाे गया है। लेकिन माैसम साफ हाेते ही रात का पारा लुढ़क गया है। इससे शीतलहरी का प्रकाेप प सिंहभूम जिले के पहाड़ी इलाकाें में शुरू हाे गया है। इसके अलावे माैसम विभाग के अनुसार, मंगलवार 24 नवंबर की रात साल 2020 का सबसे ठंडी रात हाेगी। संभावना है कि इस रात काे 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पारा लुढ़क कर पहुंचेगा। इसके बाद माैसम के सामान्य हाेने की संभावना जनवरी 2021 के अंतिम सप्ताह तक नहीं है।

लगातार औसत तापमान रात काे 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास रहेगा। पिछले साल जिले के पहाड़ी अंचल यथा किरीबुरु, बंदगांव, मनोहरपुऱ और गुआ का तापमान गिरकर 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रात काे हाे गया था। लेकिन इस बार दाे से तीन डिग्री कम ही तापमान गिरेगा। बता दें कि छठ के दिन 16.4 एमएम की झमाझम बारिश के बाद ठंड बढ़ गया है। बारिश से पहले न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान 34 डिग्री रहता था। साेमवार की रात को न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री पारा हो गया है। जबकि दिन में अधिकतम 28 डिग्री हो गया है।

अगले पांच दिनों का तापमान

दिन न्यून. अधि.

24 नवंबर 10 29 25 नवंबर 12 29 26 नवंबर 17 27 27 नवंबर 14 26 28 नवंबर 12 30

तापमान डिग्री में

ठंड में बुजुर्ग और बच्चों बरतें सावधानी

अचानक मौसम के बदलने से लोगों के सेहत पर असर पड़ा है। लोगों को सर्दी और खासी जैसे बीमारी होने लगे है। ऐसे समय में खास कर बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। क्योंकि शरीर मौसम के अनुकूल आसानी से नहीं ढाल पाती है। खास तौर से बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को मौसम के अनुकूल होने में समय लगता है। उनकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता युवाओं को अपेक्षा कम होती है। ऐसे में सावधानी अनिवार्य है।

कंबल वितरण की काेई सुगबुगाहट नहीं : जिले में ठंड ने दस्तक दे दी है। लेकिन जिला प्रशासन और नगर प्रशासन की और से कंबल वितरण और जरूरी जगहाें पर अलाव की तैयारी काे लेकर काेई सुगबुगाहट नहीं है। जिले के सभी पंचायतों में पिछले साल रैन बसेरा बनाया गया था। इसके अलावे कंबल वितरण किया गया था। इस वर्ष कड़ाके की ठंड पड़नेवाली है। लिहाजा कंबल वितरण की तैयारी शुरू कर देनी चाहिए।

