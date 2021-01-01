पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:एमसीसी काे हराकर टाउन क्लब चाईबासा टीम फाइनल में पहुंची

चाईबासाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठी अशोक कुमार जैन नाॅक-ऑउट क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता

पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिला क्रिकेट संघ की ओर से चल रहे अशोक कुमार जैन नाॅक-आॅउट क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में शुक्रवार काे खेले गए दूसरे सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में टाउन क्लब चाईबासा की टीम ने एमसीसी चाईबासा की टीम को 4 विकेटों से पराजित कर फाइनल में अपना स्थान सुनिश्चित किया। फाइनल मुकाबला 31 जनवरी (रविवार) को टाउन क्लब चाईबासा एवं सेरसा चक्रधरपुर के बीच खेला जाएगा।

स्थानीय बिरसा मुंडा क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मैदान पर खेले गए शुक्रवार के मुकाबले में टाॅस टाउन क्लब के कप्तान ने जीता तथा मौसम का मिजाज देखते हुए पहले क्षेत्ररक्षण करने का फैसला किया। बारिश के कारण अंपायरों ने 35 ओवर के मैच काे घटाकर 22-22 ओवरों का कर दिया जिसका खमियाजा पहले बल्लेबाजी कर रही टीम एमसीसी चाईबासा का भुगतना पड़ा। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए एमसीसी चाईबासा की टीम ने 21 ओवरों में अपने सभी विकेट खोकर 121 रन बनाए। जीत के लिए 22 ओवरों में 122 रनों का पीछा करने उतरी टाउन क्लब की टीम 16 ओवरों में 6 विकेट खोकर 124 रन बनाए और लक्ष्य को आसानी से प्राप्त कर लिया। इसी टीम के प्रणय कुमार ने सर्वाधिक 30 रन बनाए।

