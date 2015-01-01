पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:दो राशन डीलर पर दो महीने का राशन हड़पने का लगाया आरोप

नोवामुंडीएक घंटा पहले
  • दुधबिला गांव के एक और महिला राशन डीलर बिनोती पूर्ति पर भी दो महीने की राशन सामग्री के काला बाजारी करने का गम्भीर आरोप लगाया है

प्रखंड के कुदापी गांव में मंगलवार को मुंडा कोलाय बोयपाई की अध्यक्षता में बैठक सम्पन्न हुई। इसमें उपस्थित कुदापी गांव के मुंडा ने बताया कि मां तारिणी महिला समिति द्वारा अक्टूबर व नवम्बर माह का राशन सामग्री का वितरण नहीं किया गया है। दुधबिला गांव के एक और महिला राशन डीलर बिनोती पूर्ति पर भी दो महीने की राशन सामग्री के काला बाजारी करने का गम्भीर आरोप लगाया है।

इसके लिए राशन उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा उपायुक्त पश्चिमी सिंहभूम, जगन्नाथपुर एसडीओ व नोवामुंडी बीडीओ को ज्ञापन सौंपने के लिए हस्ताक्षर अभियान शुरू कर दिया है। गांव के लाभुकों ने बताया कि महिला समिति की महिलाएं और बिनोती समय पर राशन नहीं मिलने का बहाना बनाकर महीने के अंत में राशन उठातीं हैं। देर से राशन लेने के कारण महीने भर का राशन नहीं मिल पाता है। इसी का लाभ लेकर काला बाजार में बेच दिया जाता है। इसके पूर्व बिनोती को ग्रामीणों ने राशन की काला बाजारी करते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा था। ग्रामीणों से माफी मांगते हुए उसने अपना दुकान अन्यत्र स्थानांतरण करवा लिया था। लाभुकों ने दोनों राशन दुकानों से कार्डधारियों के नाम हटाने की मांग की है। बैठक में दंडपाठ चातोंबा, गणेश लागुरी, श्रीकांत चातोंबा, सोनम चातोंबा, राकेश चातोंबा, अंकुरा चातोंबा, सोमा चातोंबा, बबलू पान आदि उपस्थित थे।

