अभी मास्क ही है वैक्सीन:मास्क पहनें, वरना आ सकता है कोरोना का सेकेंड वेव

चाईबासा7 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहारी सीजन में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए जिले के तीन डॉक्टरों ने दी सलाह

लॉकडाउन की भयावहता हम सबने देखी है। इसमें किसी का कारोबार ठप हुआ तो किसी को नौकरी से हाथ धोना पड़ा। गरीबों को तो खाने के भी लाले पड़ गए। कोरोना संक्रमण कंट्रोल में आने के बाद अनलॉक लागू होने पर सबकी जिन्दगी की गाड़ी धीरे-धीरे पटरी पर आने लगी तो एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया है। इसका कारण है हमारी लापरवाही। अनलॉक होते ही हम ऐहतियात बरतना छोड़ते जा रहे हैं।

इसका उदाहरण रोज बाजारों में उमड़ रही भीड़ के रूप में देखा जा सकता है। कोरोना से बचाव का अब तक कोई विकल्प तैयार नहीं हुआ है और न ही कोई इलाज निकल पाया है। ऐसे में तीन मंत्र (सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क का अनिवार्य प्रयोग और समय-समय पर हाथों की सफाई) ही कोरोना से बचा सकता है।

ठंड में लोगों को ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत

कोरोना काल में लोगों ने मास्क पहनना शुरू किया, जिससे संक्रमण से फैलने वाली हर बीमारी पर कंट्रोल हो गया। लोग कम बीमार होने लगे। लेकिन वर्तमान में कोरोना का खतरा काफी बढ़ गया है। इसके पीछे कारण है कि लोगों का ऐहतियात बरतने में ढिलाई करना। ठंड के मौसम में लोगों को ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। -डॉ प्रिंस पिंगुवा, चाईबासा

बाहर से आने वाले लोग कोरोना जांच जरूर कराएं

जब तक कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कोई वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती, तब तक लोगों को दो गज की दूरी, मास्क और समय-समय पर हाथों को सैनेटाइज करने के मूल मंत्र का पालन करना चाहिए। इसी से कोरोना से बचाव हो सकता है। लोग बाहर से सफर कर आते हैं तो उन्हें अनिवार्य रूप से अपनी जांच करानी चाहिए। -डॉ खालिद अंजुम, सदर अस्पताल, चाईबासा

मौसम पर कंट्रोल नहीं, पर बचाव अपने हाथ में

जो लोग काम करने के दौरान ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों के संपर्क में आते हैं, उन्हें मास्क के साथ-साथ फेस शील्ड भी अनिवार्य रूप से प्रयोग में लाना चाहिए। मौसम का कंट्रोल हमारे हाथ में नहीं, लेकिन कोरोना से बचाव अपने हाथ में है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कम से कम 7 घंटे की नींद और फूड हैबिट भी सुधारना चाहिए। - डाॅ विजय मुंदड़ा, हृदय रोग विशेषज्ञ

कोरोना के एक्टिव केस

20 नवंबर 41 21 नवंबर 35 22 नवंबर 31 23 नवंबर 30 24 नवंबर 32

