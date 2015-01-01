पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुहार:11 साल से लापता जवान की तलाश में पत्नी और पांच बच्चे, खोजबीन के लिए डीसी से लगाई गुहार

चाईबासा15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पत्नी बोली-2009 में पंजाब को निकले, 2020 में धनबाद में नाली में गिरने की सूचना मिली थी

11 साल से लापता सीमा सुरक्षा बल का जवान मरतम लागुरी की तलाश में पत्नी व 5 छोटे बच्चाें ने पुराने उपायुक्त कार्यालय के समक्ष दो दिवसीय धरना आरंभ किया है। पत्नी जसमति लागुरी ने उपायुक्त को पत्र देकर बताया-28 दिसंबर 2009 को पति बड़बिल-टाटा पैसेंजर से ड्यूटी के लिए पंजाब रवाना हुए थे। 1 जनवरी 2020 को मोबाइल नंबर से फोन आया कि आपके पति धनबाद में नाली में गिरे हुए हैं।

इसके बाद दूसरे तरफ से संपर्क काट दिया गया। मोबाइल का लोकेशन धनबाद पाया गया। इसकी सूचना जेटेया थाना को दी गई। पुलिस उनको खोजने को परिजन को लेकर पंजाब तक गई। परंतु उनका कोई पता नहीं चला। 10 वर्ष बीते पर पुलिस उनका पता नहीं लगा सकी है। विभाग द्वारा पेंशन के अलावा अन्य वित्तीय सहायता नहीं दी गई है। धरना में शामिल पत्नी जसमति लागुरी, तीन बेटियां (लक्ष्मी लागुरी, अंताज लागुरी एवं आशा लागुरी) 2 बेटे(राकेश राज लागुरी और जेना लागुरी) शामिल हैं। परिवार को पंसस जयंती बिरुली सहयोग कर रही है।

