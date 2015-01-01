पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हालत चिंताजनक:सीढ़ी पर पोचाड़ा कर रही महिला गिरने से गंभीर

चाईबासा4 घंटे पहले
झींकपानी थाना के क़ुदाहातु गांव में लकड़ी की सीढ़ी पर चढ़कर पोचाड़ा कर रही घर 27 वर्षीय महिला सुनीता गिर कर जख्मी हो गई। शनिवार की सुबह घटी इस घटना में महिला के आंख में कमर पीठ में चोट आई है। उसे चाईबासा सदर अस्पताल में दाखिल किया गया है। महिला की स्थिति चिंताजनक बनी हुई है।

इधर, मवेशी को बचाने के दौरान खुद घायल

डांगुवापोसी| तोडांगहातु पंचायत क्षेत्र के तेंतोड़ीपोसी गांव के पास मवेशी को बचाने के दौरान कलैईया गांव के पड़ाउसाई निवासी मंगलसिंह बोबोंगा गम्भीर रुप से घायल हो गए। घटना की सूचना पर समाजसेवी ललित बोबोंगा, क्रांति तिरिया, सागर पान, कमल गोप आदि घटना स्थल पहुंचे और घायल मंगल को वाहन से तत्काल ओडिशा के चंपुआ हॉस्पीटल में उपचार कराया।

