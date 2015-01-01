पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:मेरे बेटे को पढ़ने नहीं देता था, बैल चराने को कहता; इसलिए बड़े भाई को मार डाला

चाईबासा5 घंटे पहले
  • 21 अक्टूबर को टाेंटाे थाना के ताराेपी टाेला में भाई की हत्या करने के बाद पुलिस काे गुमराह करता रहा हत्याराेपी, दाे माह से मृतक की पत्नी भी अस्पताल में भर्ती

पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिले के टाेंटाे थाना इलाके में पिछले छह महीने से लगातार रिश्ताें का ही खून हाे रहा है। ताजा मामला टोंटो थाना क्षेत्र के दुरूला गांव के तारोपी टोला का है। जहां, 21 अक्टूबर काे जुरिया हेस्सा नामक व्यक्ति की हत्या उसके ही घर पर छोटे भाई ललित हेस्सा ने कर दिया। साथ ही भाभी को धारदार हथियार से वार कर घायल कर दिया। अब लगभग दाे महीने बाद मामले में नया माेड़ आ गया है। बड़े भाई काे इसलिए मार डाला है चूंकि वह आरोपी को पूर्वजाें के दफनाए गए पत्थर काे नहीं हटाने देने और बेटे कोे बेल चराने को कह बार-बार लड़ाई करता, पढ़ने नहीं देता और ललित को मागे पर्व से मार देने की धमकी देता था। इसलिए ललित ने 21 अक्टूबर की रात काे अपने ही बड़े भाई की हत्या कर दी और भाभी मानी हेस्सा काे घायल कर दिया था।

तब से अब तक मानी हेस्सा सदर अस्पताल चाईबासा में इलाजरत है। इस मामले में ललित हेस्सा बार-बार पुलिस काे बहका रहा था। गांव में आराम से भाई की हत्या करने के बाद रह रहा था। इस पर एसडीपीओ जगन्नाथपुर प्रदीप उरांव ने पड़ताल किया और अंतत: ललित हेस्सा से मर्डर का पूरा राज खुलवा लिया है। ललित काे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर बुधवार काे चाईबासा जेल भेज दिया है। बता दें कि इससे पहले टाेंटाे के बाइहातु में कैरा लागुरी के परिवार काे भी अपनी ही चाची ने मार डाला। इसमें पांच लाेगाें की जान चली गई। इस मामले में भी पुलिस काे गांव के लाेग व चाची गुमराह करती रही। टाेंटाे में ज्यादातर मर्डर के मामले में अपने ही खून के रिश्तेदार शामिल हाेकर खूनी खेल खेल रहे हैं।

इलाके में ज्यादातर मामलाें में रिश्तेदार ही शामिल हाे रहे हैं। ऐसे में केस काे सुलझाने में थाेड़ी परेशानी हाेती है। जुरिया मर्डर कांड में भी अज्ञात के विरूद्ध मामला दर्ज था। अब उसका भाई ही गिरफ्तार है। भाई लगातार पुलिस काे भ्रमित कर रहा था।

-प्रदीप उरांव, एसडीपीओ, जगन्नाथपुर

