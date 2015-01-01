पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:173 कर्मचारी न्यू पेंशन स्कीम से ओल्ड पेंशन स्कीम में होंगे स्विच

चक्रधरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल में कुल 348 कर्मचारियों ने मामले में आवेदन किया था, पर जांच के बाद 173 कर्मचारियों को इसके लाभ के लिए योग्य पाया गया

चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के तहत 173 कर्मचारियों को न्यू पेंशन स्कीम से ओल्ड पेंशन स्कीम में स्विच किया जाएगा। रेलवे बोर्ड के आदेश के बाद ऐसा बदलाव हो रहा है।

रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस के मंडल संयोजक शशि मिश्रा ने कहा- नेशनल फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन रेलवे मेन ने उन रेल कर्मचारियों को न्यू पेंशन स्कीम की बजाय ओल्ड पेंशन स्कीम में शिफ्ट करने की मांग की थी, जिनको 2004 तक नियुक्ति के लिए लेटर भेजा गया था, पर नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया में देरी से योगदान 2004 के बाद हुआ। चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल में कुल 348 कर्मचारियों ने मामले में आवेदन किया था, पर जांच के बाद 173 कर्मचारियों को इसके लाभ के लिए योग्य पाया गया।

