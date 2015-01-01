पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:72 घंटे पहले ही किसानाें काे माैसम की सूचना देगा रेनगेज सिस्टम

चक्रधरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चक्रधरपुर प्रखंड मुख्यालय में लगाया जा रहा है रेनगेट सिस्टम, सेटेलाइट से होगा अाॅपरेट, लोगों काे मिलेगी जानकारी

अब किसानाें काे माैसम की जानकारी 72 घंटे पहले ही मिल जाएगी। भारत सरकार के मेट्राेलाॅजी विभाग के निर्देश पर माैसम केंद्र काे पल-पल की रिपोर्ट के लिए चक्रधरपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में रेनगेज सिस्टम लगाया जा रहा है। रेनगेज टावर को लेकर नींव खुदाई का कार्य शुरू किया गया है।

इससे चक्रधरपुर में प्रतिदिन या यूं कहें हर पल की माैसम की जानकारी मिलेगी। इसके अलावे बारिश की रिपोर्ट रांची के माैसम केंद्र व वाटर रिसोर्स डिपार्टमेंट काे सेटेलाइट के माध्यम से चला जाएगा। यह काम नेशनल हाइड्रोलॉजी प्रोडक्शन (एनएचपी) के तहत किया जा रहा है। जीपीआरएस सिस्टम से यह टावर संचालित हाेगा।

रेनगेज टावर काे लगाने का कार्य हैदराबाद की कंपनी एक्स्ट्रा मेट्रो वेब प्रोडक्शन के द्वारा किया जा रहा है। कार्य जल्द पूरा हो जाएगा। सिस्टम में डाटा लॉक रहेगा। चक्रधरपुर में सिर्फ प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी को ही बारिश व माैसम डिटेल्स की जानकारी हो पाएगी। इससे संबधित विभाग काे एक लाभ हाेगा कि अब सेटेलाइट से रिपोर्ट जाने से अब प्रतिदिन का रिपोर्ट मैनुअली नहीं भेजना पड़ेगा।

सेटेलाइट से कनेक्ट रहेगा चक्रधरपुर का माैसम
^एक्स्ट्रा मेट्रो वेब प्रोडक्शन हैदराबाद कंपनी के इंजीनियर श्रवण कुमार ने बताया कि चक्रधरपुर क्षेत्र की बारिश सेटेलाइट के माध्यम से रांची पहुंचेगी। इसको लेकर रेनगेज को टेक्निकली व्यवस्थित किया जा रहा है। चक्रधरपुर के अलावे अन्य प्रखंडाें में भी माैसम काे सेटेलाइट से डिटेक्ट किया जायेगा।

किसानाें काे ये हाेगा लाभ

  • मानसून के आने का सटीक जानकारी
  • आंधी-पानी व वज्रपात की जानकारी।
  • 72 घंटे पहले ही माैसम वेबकास्ट हाेगा।
  • चक्रधरपुर की सटीक माैसम की रिपाेर्ट भी हाेगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें