आगजनी:बाल-बाल बचा रेलकर्मी, डीआरएम कार्यालय के बाहर शॉर्ट सर्किट होने से स्कूटी हुई खाक

चक्रधरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरपीएफ ने अग्निशमन यंत्र आग को बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन स्कूटी जलकर खाक हो गयी

डीआरएम कार्यालय के बाहर गुरुवार को एक स्कूटी जलकर खाक हो गई। इस घटना में कोई हताहत तो नहीं हुआ, लेकिन इससे डीआरएम कार्यालय के बाहर अफरा-तफरी मच गयी। वहीं स्कूटी चालक रेलकर्मी बाल-बाल बच गया। घटना सुबह साढ़े 9 बजे की है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट में काम करने वाले रेलकर्मी अधीर कुमार प्रधान रोज की तरह डीआरएम कार्यालय की ओर आ रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने महसूस किया की उनकी स्कूटी की रफ़्तार कम हो रही है। पीछे मुड़कर देखा तो स्कूटी के पीछे आग लग गयी है। आरपीएफ ने अग्निशमन यंत्र आग को बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन स्कूटी जलकर खाक हो गयी।

आग कैसे लगी यह स्पष्ट नहीं

स्कूटी में आग कैसे लगी यह अबतक स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि आग लगने के बाद स्कूटी से चूहे बाहर निकले थे। कयास लगाया जा रहा है कि स्कूटी के तारों को चूहों ने काट लिया हो, और इसी से शाॅर्ट सर्किट होकर आग लगी होगी।

