हादसा:कराईकेला-करंजो के बीच बाइक की टक्कर से दंपती घायल, बच्चे सुरक्षित

चक्रधरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कराईकेला से चक्रधरपुर की तरफ जा रही बाइक सवार पति-पत्नी सवार साइकिल को धक्का मार भाग गया

एचएच 75(ई) कराईकेला करंजो के बीच बाइक की टक्कर से नकटी गांव के एक दंपती गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को पुलिस ने चक्रधरपुर अनुमंडल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जानकारी के अनुसार नकटी गांव के धरम गागराई(36), पत्नी सुमित्रा गागराई(35) और दो बच्चों आकाश गागराई(10) तथा प्रधान गागराई(8) के साथ दो साइकिल से घर लौट रहे थे।

कराईकेला से चक्रधरपुर की तरफ जा रही बाइक सवार पति-पत्नी सवार साइकिल को धक्का मार भाग गया। इस दुर्घटना में दंपती काफी देर तक सड़क पर घायल पड़े रहे। सूचना मिलने पर कराईकेला पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। वहां चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिकी उपचार के बाद गंभीर रुप से घायल धरम गागराई को चाईबासा सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। दुर्घटना में दंपति के दोनों बच्चे सुरक्षित हैं।

