खुलासा:पिता ही है रेपिस्ट- सात साल की मूक बधिर बच्ची से ज्यादती में पिता को जेल

चक्रधरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चक्रधरपुर के गुलकेड़ा गांव बुरुसाई टोला का मामला

प्रखंड के गुलकेड़ा गांव बुरुसाई टोला की एक सात साल की मूक बधिर बच्ची की 25 अक्तूबर की रात को उसके पिता ने ही दुष्कर्म किया था। जिसका खुलासा रक्त रिसाव से बच्ची की हालत बिगड़ने से 28 अक्तूबर को हुई थी। इसमें आरोपी उसका पिता ही था।

जांच करते हुए चक्रधरपुर थाना पुलिस ने गुरुवार को दुष्कर्मी पिता को न्यायिक हिरासत चाईबासा जेल भेज दिया। बताया जाता है कि पिछले दो महीने से बच्ची को उसके पिता द्वारा प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा था। जिसका खुलासा मेडिकल जांच से हुआ और आरोपी ने भी अपराध स्वीकार किया है। इधर, बच्ची का सदर अस्पताल चाईबासा में इलाज चल रहा है।

पुराने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर भेजा जेल
गुरुवार को चक्रधरपुर पुलिस ने पुराने मामले के एक आरोपी को पकड़ कर न्यायिक हिरासत चाईबासा जेल भेज दिया। थाना प्रभारी प्रवीण कुमार ने बताया कि इंदकाटा गांव के राम बोदरा के पुत्र दिलीप बोदरा (23) को घर से गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया।

