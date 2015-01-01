पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉकडाउन में पहल:चार शिक्षक 1-8 तक के 151 बच्चों को दे रहे शिक्षा

चक्रधरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • धरमसाई गांव में निशुल्क बुनियादी शिक्षा आरंभ, सुबह 7 से 10 बजे तक लगाते हैं क्लास

लॉकडाउन को देखते हुए चक्रधरपुर प्रखंड के धरमसाई गांव में निशुल्क बुनियादी शिक्षा आरंभ किया गया है। इससे 151 बच्चे लाभान्वित हो रहे हैं। धरमसाई गांव निवासी डीएसपी मंगल सिंह जामुदा की पहल से बुनियादी शिक्षा का आरंभ की गई। विगत एक माह से प्रत्येक दिन बच्चों को शिक्षा दिया जा रहा है। गांव के युवा शिक्षित बुधराम मुंडा, विशाल गोप, बुधु जामुदा, सुरेश जामुदा द्वारा शिक्षा दिया जा रहा है। युवकों द्वारा सुबह 7 से 10 बजे तक बच्चों को पढ़ाया जाता है। इसमें कक्षा एक से आठ तक के कुल 151 बच्चे शिक्षा से लाभान्वित हो रहे हैं।

युवा शिक्षित बुधराम मुंडा ने कहा कि गांव के लिए यह अच्छी पहल है। लॉकडाउन के बाद स्कूल खोलने के बावजूद भी निशुल्क बुनियादी शिक्षा गांव में जारी रहेगी। ताकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बच्चे पढ़ लिख कर अपना भविष्य संवार सकें। मौके पर बुधराम मुंडा, बुधन मुंडा, चाबरा ओमंग, बुधलाल जामुदा, कुजरी गोप, चंद्रमोहन जामुदा, तुरी गगराई, वीरेन जामुदा, झींगी ओमंग, नीतिमा ओमंग, सुखमारो जामुदा समेत काफी संख्या में बच्चे और ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

