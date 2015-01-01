पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियुक्ति:अनुकंपा की नौकरी मिली, बेटे ने आश्रितों को छोड़ा

चक्रधरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 19 जून 2009 को बंदगांव में नक्सली विस्फोट में मारे गए थे चंदन, इसके बाद बेटे को नौकरी मिली

प्रखंड के कुरुलिया-2 गांव के निवासी गंगाधर सामल के बड़े बेटे स्व चंदन सामल कल्याण विभाग द्वारा दिये गए बस में खलासी का काम करता था। 19 जून 2009 को बंदगांव प्रखंड में नक्सली द्वारा किए गए विस्फोट में उनकी जान चली गई थी। अनुकंपा के आधार पर गंगाधर के छोटे बेटे कुंदन सामल को सरकारी प्रावधान के अनुसार, 23 अगस्त 2015 को अंचल कार्यालय मझगांव में अनुसेवी के पद पर नियुक्ति मिली। कुंदन मझगांव में रह कर नौकरी करने लगा, उसका शादी मयूरभंज जिला में 18 अप्रैल 2016 हुई।

जब तक कुंदन की पत्नी गांव में थी, कुंदन छुट्टियों में घर आना जाना करता रहा, फिर पत्नी को मझगांव ले जाने के बाद घर आना बंद कर दिया। गंगाधर ने बताया कि कुंदन दो साल से परिवार के भरण पोषण के लिए पैसा देना बंद कर दिया है और फोन करने से फोन तक नहीं उठाता है। अनुकंपा के आधार पर जब नौकरी के लिए आवेदन किया जाता है, तो परिवार का भरण पोषण करने का शपथ पत्र दिया जाता है। थक हार कर गंगाधर सामल ने 20 सितंबर 2020 को उपायुक्त पश्चिमी सिंहभूम को एक पत्र लिखा है, लेकिन अबतक कार्यालय द्वारा कोई कारवाई नहीं किया गया है। गंगाधर सामल ने कहा 14 दिसंबर को उपायुक्त का कराईकेला में जनता दरबार लग रहा है, मैं अपना वृद्ध मां को लेकर जाऊंगा तथा डीसी साहेब को आवेदन पत्र सौंपकर अपने व्यथा को प्रकट करूंगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें