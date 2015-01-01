पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिसंबर महीने में होनी है शादी:फेसबुक पर प्यार, सीकेपी की युवती को स्कॉर्पियो से लेकर भागा हरियाणा का युवक

चक्रधरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी अंकित।

चक्रधरपुर की एक युवती का हरियाणा के एक लड़के से फेसबुक के जरिए संपर्क हुआ। इसके बाद दोनों में प्यार हुआ। करीब एक साल तक बातचीत के बाद अचानक लड़का अपने दोस्तों के साथ चक्रधरपुर पहुंचा और युवती को ले भागा। घटना सोमवार शाम की है। युवती के भागने की जानकारी उसके परिजनों को करीब दो घंटे बाद हुई। परिजन शिकायत करने चक्रधरपुर थाना पहुंचे, जहां उनकी बातों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया।

इसके बाद परिजनों ने चक्रधरपुर एसडीपीओ नाथू सिंह मीणा से मिलकर मामले को रखा। इसके बाद पुलिस जांच में जुटी। जानकारी के अनुसार, चक्रधरपुर के झुमका मोहल्ला की 23 वर्षीय युवती हरियाणा के अंकित नामक युवक से फेसबुक पर प्रेम कर बैठी। दोनों के बीच पिछले एक साल से बातचीत और चैटिंग चल रही थी। सोमवार शाम अंकित तीन-चार लड़कों के साथ स्कॉर्पियो में चक्रधरपुर पहुंचा और युवती को भगा ले गया।

दिसंबर महीने में होनी है शादी

युवती के परिजनों ने बताया- उनकी बेटी का विवाह दिसंबर में होना है। लेकिन इसके पहले ही युवती प्रेमी के साथ भाग गई। परिजनों को डर है कि कहीं युवती के साथ कुछ गलत नहीं हो अथवा उसे बेच न दिया जाए।

पुलिस कर रही है युवती का मोबाइल की ट्रेसिंग

युवती ने अपना एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल घर पर ही छोड़ दिया है। वह एक छोटा मोबाइल साथ ले गई है। लेकिन वह मोबाइल नंबर चक्रधरपुर में ही स्विच ऑफ कर दिया गया। पुलिस युवती के मोबाइल नंबर को ट्रेस करने में जुटी है।

टेक्निकल सेल जांच में जुटी: एसडीपीओ

लड़की को भगाने का मामला सामने आया है। टेक्निकल सेल जांच में जुटी है। चक्रधरपुर में ही मोबाइल बंद कर दिया गया है। लड़की के फेसबुक अकाउंट की भी जांच चल रही है।

- नाथू सिंह मीणा, चक्रधरपुर एसडीपीओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें