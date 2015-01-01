पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:बच्चों को स्कूल जरूर भेजें : कृष्णा

चक्रधरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • दाेरगासाई में सेंया मरसल उलगुलान का शिक्षा जागरूकता अभियान

दोरगासाई में सेयां मरसल उलगुलान बैनर तले शिक्षा जागरूकता का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इसमें शिक्षा प्रेमी सह हो साहित्यकार जवाहरलाल बांकिरा द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि उपस्थित प्रधानाध्यापक केन्द्रीय विद्यालय रांची कृष्णा चातर ने स्थिर खड़े नाव का नकारात्मक परिणाम का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि बच्चों को विद्यालय में नामांकन दिलाकर उनके ठहराव पर भी जोर देना अभिभावकों के साथ-साथ हम समाज के बुद्धिजीवियों का भी कर्तव्य है।

तभी बच्चे गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा भली-भांति ग्रहण कर पाएंगे। बैंक अधिकारी सह संस्थापक हातु स्कूल, देवांवीर दुम्बी दिग्गी ने कहा कि बच्चों को पढ़ने की आदत डालें। अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को सपने दिखाने का काम करें। दिग्गी ने कहा कि बच्चे अगर सपने देखना आरंभ कर दे तो अच्छे मुकाम अवश्य पा सकते हैं। अभिभावक जैसा चाहे बच्चों में वैसा संस्कार डाल सकते हैं। इसलिए अभिभावक अपने परिवार में संस्कारयुक्त आचरण करें।

कार्यक्रम को वासुदेव लागुरी, रांधो देवगम, शिव देवगम, मनोहर सामड, कृष्णा देवगम, दिलदार पूर्ति, घनश्याम गागराई, रविन्द्र बाल संस्कार, असुरा के सचिव सिकन्दर बुड़ीउली, जगन्नाथ हेस्सा ने संबोधित किया। मौके पर ग्रामीण मुंडा सुखलाल बोदरा, सत्यजीत हेम्ब्रम, हरिचरण खंडाईत समेत अभिभावक व बच्चे-बच्चियां उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम में मंच संचालन शिक्षक नंदलाल बांकिरा ने किया।

