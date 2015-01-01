पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेम-प्रसंग में युवती की हत्या:रेल लाइन के पास फेंकने में संलिप्त तीन अभियुक्तों की नौ महीने बाद गिरफ्तारी

चक्रधरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • चक्रधरपुर के बुढीगोड़ा टोला के जतरागुटू का मामला, प्रेमी ने साथियाें संग मिलकर की थी हत्या

चक्रधरपुर थाना के बुढीगोड़ा टोला जतरागुटू रेलवे लाइन के पास जेनाबेड़ा से कोमाय जाने वाली सड़क के किनारे नौ महीने पहले 21 फरवरी को एक लड़की को हत्या कर उसके शव को फेंक दिया गया था। इसमें संलिप्त तीन अभियुक्त को चक्रधरपुर थाना पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत चाईबासा जेल भेज दिया। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि 21 फरवरी को चक्रधरपुर थाना अंतर्गत बुढीगोड़ा गांव टोला जतरागुटू रेलवे लाइन के पास जेनाबेड़ा से कोमाय जाने वाली सड़क के किनारे एक अज्ञात लड़की का शव बरामद किया गया था।

आराेपियाें के विरुद्ध चक्रधरपुर थाना में मामला दर्ज किया गया था। अनुसंधान में मृतिका की पहचान उनके माता- पिता एवं आस पड़ोस के लोगों के द्वारा मृतिका के फोटो, पहने हुए वस्त्र एवं समाचार पत्रों में छपे फोटो से सुकमती करपुसा (20) गांव गुंडीपोसी, थाना टोंटो चाईबासा के रुप में किया गया था।

मृतिका के परिजनों के बयान के आधार पर अभियुक्त महेंद्र बागे (44), गांव गुंडीपोसी को 20 मई को अपराध स्वीकारोक्ति बयान के उपरांत विधिवत् गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया था। कांड में संलिप्त अन्य तीन सहयोगी उमेश गोप, लालु राउत, और घासीराम गोप उर्फ पूर्णचन्द्र गोप को थाना मंझारी से गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा दिया गया। उक्त आरोपी तीनों अभियुक्तों के द्वारा महेंद्र बागे के साथ मिलकर मृतिका सुकमति करपुसा की गला दबाकर एवं पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर हत्या की थी।

