मारपीट:कराईकेला में ओडिशा के युवक से मारपीट, गंभीर

चक्रधरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • वह मुकेश साव के साथ अपना ट्रक लेकर बड़बिल से कराईकेला आया था

कराईकेला थाना पुलिस को हाट बाजार के बगल में मंगलवार शाम एक युवक लहुलुहान हालत में मिला। उसे बेहोशी की हालत में चक्रधरपुर अनुमंडल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। होश आने पर युवक ने बताया- उसका नाम राजकुमार सिंह (19 साल) है। वह ओडिशा के जयंतगढ़ का निवासी है।

वह मुकेश साव के साथ अपना ट्रक लेकर बड़बिल से कराईकेला आया था। राजकुमार ने बताया- कराईकेला में कुछ लड़कों द्वारा उसके साथ मारपीट की गई। रॉड से हमले के बाद वह बेहोश हो गया। उसके बाद उसे कुछ भी याद नहीं है। उसका साथी मुकेश साव और उसका ट्रक भी लापता है।

