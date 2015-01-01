पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चक्काजाम:दशहरे की रात चाकूबाजी में घायल युवक की 12 दिन बाद जमशेदपुर में मौत, शव के साथ लोगों ने एनएच किया जाम

चक्रधरपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • चक्रधरपुर हरिजन बस्ती के युवक की मौत पर 20 मिनट तक एनएच जाम, पुलिस के आश्वासन के बाद हटे

चक्रधरपुर नगर परिषद कार्यालय के पीछे हरिजन बस्ती के एक युवक की जमशेदपुर के अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत होने से शुक्रवार शाम बस्ती के लोगों ने हनुमान मंदिर के पास एनएच-75ई जाम कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर चक्रधरपुर थाना प्रभारी प्रवीण कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने बस्तीवासियों को युवक की मौत मामले में फरार आरोपियों को जेल भेजने का आश्वासन दिया। करीब 20 मिनट प्रदर्शन के बाद लोग युवक के शव के साथ वहां से हटे।

जानकारी के अनुसार दशहरा (26 अक्टूबर) की रात हरिजन बस्ती निवासी सुमित मुखी की मोहल्ले के कुछ लोगों ने बुरी तरह से पिटाई कर दी। उसके ऊपर चाकू से भी हमला किया गया। चक्रधरपुर अनुमंडल अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार कराने के बाद उसे जमशेदपुर रेफर कर दिया गया था। मारपीट करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने जगदीश मुखी और उसके पुत्र रितिक मुखी को जेल भेज दिया। इधर, जमशेदपुर में इलाज के क्रम में 12 दिन बाद गुरुवार को सुमित की मौत हो गई। शुक्रवार शाम सुमित मुखी का शव चक्रधरपुर पहुंचा तो बस्तीवासियों ने शव को एनएच के बीच रखकर प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान बस्तीवासियों ने हत्या के आरोप में दो और लोगों के नाम पुलिस को सौंपते हुए उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। जाम के कारण दोनों छोरों पर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई थी।

