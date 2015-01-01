पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा टला:आरपीएफ ने दो यात्रियों को ट्रेन से कटने से बचाया

चक्रधरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • चक्रधरपुर स्टेशन में आरपीएफ ने दो अलग-अलग हादसे में लोगों को बचाकर दिया जाबांजी का परिचय

आरपीएफ के जवानों ने रविवार को हुए दो अलग-अलग घटना में दो यात्री को ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचा लिया। पहली घटना चक्रधरपुर स्टेशन में रात को साढ़े 12 बजे प्लेटफार्म संख्या दो नंबर पर घटी। इस वक्त मुंबई से हावड़ा जाने वाली मेल सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन चक्रधरपुर स्टेशन में रुकी। एक यात्री ट्रेन से चक्रधरपुर स्टेशन पर उतरा। कुछ देर बाद ट्रेन जैसे ही टाटा की ओर जाने के लिए चक्रधरपुर स्टेशन से खुलने लगी वह यात्री वापस पलटा और चलती ट्रेन में फिर से सवार होने की कोशिश करने लगा।

रफ़्तार बढ़ती ट्रेन में की बोगी में चढ़ने के प्रयास में यात्री का पैर फिसला और उसका एक हाथ बोगी के दरवाजे से छूट गया। यात्री बोगी से गिरकर पटरी में ट्रेन के पहियों में जाने ही वाला था कि पास मौजूद एसके सैनी नामक एक आरपीएफ जवान ने चलती ट्रेन से गिरते यात्री को लपक कर पकड़ा और उसे संभाल लिया और वह बच गया।

दूसरी घटना

रविवार को ही दूसरी घटना चक्रधरपुर स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म संख्या एक में सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे घटी। यहां एक युवक प्लेटफार्म संख्या एक के पटरियों पर दौड़ रहा था। इसी दौरान युवक के पीछे एक मालगाड़ी आने लगी। मालगाड़ी का लोको पायलट हॉर्न बजाता रहा लेकिन युवक पटरी से हटा नहीं। अचानक वहां मौजूद चार आरपीएफ जवान सरना मांडी, इंद्रजीत कुमार, विकास मीणा, उमराव यादव की नजर ट्रेन के आगे आगे दौड़ते युवक पर पड़ी। चारों आरपीएफ जवान ने खुद की परवाह किये बिना युवक को पलक झपकते ही खींचकर बचा लिया।

