सुनवाई:3 दिसंबर तक कोर्ट ने मेंस कांग्रेस के सभी कार्यक्रमों पर लगाई रोक

चक्रधरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • अलीपुर काेर्ट ने केस की सुनवाई करते हुए उक्त रोक संबधित आदेश जारी किया

अलीपुर कोर्ट (कोलकाता) के आदेश पर रेल मुख्यालय गार्डेनरीच के चीफ पर्सनल ऑफिसर एमके प्रसाद ने दक्षिण पूर्व रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस यूनियन का रेल प्रशासन के साथ होने वाली पीएनएम समेत हर तरह की सांगठनिक कार्यक्रम पर 3 दिसंबर तक रोक लगा दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार, अभिषेक देवनाथ ने मेंस कांग्रेस के तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष केएस मूर्ति व अन्य छह पर केस कर खड़गपुर में हुए बीजीएम व कमेटी गठन को अलीपुर कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी।

इसमें सेवानिवृत्त रेलकर्मी को सेंट्रल ऑफिस बेयरर बनाने समेत अन्य नियमों की अवहेलना करने का आरोप केएस मूर्ति के नेतृत्व वाली कमेटी पर लगा था। अलीपुर काेर्ट ने केस की सुनवाई करते हुए उक्त रोक संबधित आदेश जारी किया। कोर्ट के आदेश पर रेल मुख्यालय गार्डेनरीच कोलकाता के चीफ पर्सनल ऑफिसर एमके प्रसाद ने आद्रा, खड़गपुर, रांची तथा चक्रधरपुर मंडल के डीआरएम को पत्र जारी किया है।

खड़गपुर में आयोजित बीजीएम नियमानुसार हुआ था। जोनल कमेटी में छह सेवानिवृत्त रेलकर्मी को मेंस कांग्रेस के संविधान के मुताबिक सेंट्रल ऑफिस बेयरर बनाया गया है। यह अलीपुर कोर्ट का एकतरफा फैसला है। मेंस कांग्रेस भी न्याय के लिए कोर्ट की शरण में जाएगा।

-शशि रंजन मिश्रा, मंडल संयोजक, मेंस कांग्रेस

