निर्देश:लंबित केसीसी आवेदनों को जल्द निष्पादित करने का दिया गया निर्देश

चाकुलिया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में जिला अग्रणी प्रबंधन द्वारा सभी बैंकों को अविलंब लंबित केसीसी आवेदनों को निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया गया

गुरुवार को प्रखंड सभागार में बीएलबीसी की बैठक बीडीओ देवलाल उरांव की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिसमें मुख्य रूप से एलडीएम दिवाकर सिन्हा मैजूद थे। बैठक में जिला अग्रणी प्रबंधन द्वारा सभी बैंकों को अविलंब लंबित केसीसी आवेदनों को निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

साथ ही एलडीएम दिवाकर सिन्हा द्वारा सभी बैंकों को निर्देश दिया गया कि अन्य लाभकारी योजना जैसे पीएम आवास, पेंशन आदि में आवंटित पैसे को केसीसी के लोन रिकवरी में न काटा जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि जेएसएलपीएस अंतर्गत सीसीएल अकाउंट को जल्द से जल्द खोला जाए। मौके पर जिप सदस्य जगन्नाथ महतो, प्रखंड शिक्षा प्रसार पदाधिकारी उदय प्रताप चौधरी, कृषि पदाधिकारी देव कुमार, बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के शाखा प्रबंधक मुक्ति महतो, ललित शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

